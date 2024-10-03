Australian Dollar pares losses, US Dollar remains solid ahead of ISM Services PMI

- The Australian Dollar edges lower as rising Middle East tensions dampen the risk appetite.
- Australia’s Trade Balance stood at 5,644 million month-over-month in August, exceeding the expected 5,500 million and July’s 5,636 million readings.
- The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the security cabinet would issue a strong response to the recent Iranian attack.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) following the key economic data released on Thursday. Additionally, the risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair receives downward pressure as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dampen the risk appetite. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA) reported that Israel's security cabinet has decided to issue a strong response to the recent Iranian attack. On Tuesday night, Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles and drone strikes on Israel.
Australia’s Trade Balance for August stood at 5,644 million month-over-month, surpassing market expectations of 5,500 million and slightly higher than July’s surplus of 5,636 million. However, both Exports and Imports declined by 0.2% month-over-month in August.
However, the downside risk for the AUD may be limited due to the hawkish outlook surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Data released earlier this week showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth for August, lowering the likelihood of an early rate cut by the RBA. Markets have almost fully discounted the possibility of a rate cut in November. Additionally, the AUD is supported by stimulus measures from China, Australia's largest trading partner, which have boosted commodity prices.
Traders are expected to closely monitor a series of key economic data from the United States (US) scheduled to be released on Thursday, including September's ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the previous week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar depreciates due to risk-off sentiment
- The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are assigning a 65.4% probability to a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November, while the likelihood of a 50-basis-point cut is 34.6%, down from 57.4% a week ago.
- Australia's Judo Bank Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) posted a reading of 50.5 in September, down from 52.5 in August. This indicates the eighth consecutive month of growth in services activity, albeit at a slower and marginal rate. Meanwhile, the Composite PMI declined slightly to 49.6 in September, compared to 49.8 in the previous month, data showed on Thursday.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin addressed the Fed's recent rate actions on Wednesday, warning that the fight against inflation may not be over, as risks still persist. Barkin noted that the 50 basis points (bps) rate cut in September was justified because rates had become "out of sync" with the decline in inflation, while the unemployment rate was near its sustainable level.
- The ADP Employment Change report showed an increase of 143,000 jobs in September, surpassing the forecasted 120,000 jobs. Additionally, annual pay rose by 4.7% year-over-year. The total number of jobs added in August was revised upward from 99,000 to 103,000.
- The AiG Industry Index slightly improved in September, rising 4.9 points to -18.6 from the previous reading of -23.5, though it still signals contraction for the 29th consecutive month. Meanwhile, the AiG Manufacturing PMI continued its decline, falling 2.8 points to -33.6 from -30.8 prior, marking the lowest level in trend terms since the series began.
- On Tuesday, US ISM Manufacturing PMI came at 47.2 for September, matching the reading with August's print but came in below the market expectation of 47.5.
- The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported the Retail Sales on Tuesday, the primary gauge of Australia’s consumer spending, which rose 0.7% month-over-month in August, exceeding the market expectations of a 0.4% increase.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said on Monday that the central bank is not in a hurry and will lower its benchmark rate ‘over time.’ Powell added that the recent half-point interest rate cut should not indicate similarly aggressive future actions, noting that upcoming rate changes are likely to be more modest.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar moves below 0.6900, ascending channel
The AUD/USD pair trades near 0.6870 on Thursday. A daily chart technical analysis shows that the pair has breached below the ascending channel. This shows a weakening bullish bias. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level, supporting the bullish sentiment.
In terms of resistance, a return to the ascending channel would reinforce the bullish bias and support the AUD/USD pair to aim for the area near the upper boundary of the channel, around the psychological level of 0.7020.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair is testing the immediate support at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 0.6865 level. A break below this level could cause an emergence of a bearish bias and lead the pair to navigate the region around its seven-week low of 0.6622.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.66%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.33%
|0.34%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.62%
|0.10%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|0.27%
|0.29%
|GBP
|-0.66%
|-0.62%
|-0.50%
|-0.62%
|-0.49%
|-0.35%
|-0.31%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.50%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|0.62%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|0.27%
|0.28%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|0.49%
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
|0.15%
|0.17%
|NZD
|-0.33%
|-0.27%
|0.35%
|-0.14%
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.34%
|-0.29%
|0.31%
|-0.19%
|-0.28%
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
ISM Services PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US services sector, which makes up most of the economy. The indicator is obtained from a survey of supply executives across the US based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that services sector activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Next release: Thu Oct 03, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 51.7
Previous: 51.5
Source: Institute for Supply Management
The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reveals the current conditions in the US service sector, which has historically been a large GDP contributor. A print above 50 shows expansion in the service sector’s economic activity. Stronger-than-expected readings usually help the USD gather strength against its rivals. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are also watched closely by investors as they provide useful insights regarding the state of the labour market and inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is room for further losses near term
AUD/USD resumed its weekly retracement and slipped back below the 0.6900 support to print multi-day lows against the backdrop of the intense move higher in the US Dollar on Thursday.
USD/JPY climbs above 147.00 as bulls target Kumo
The USD/JPY edges higher on Thursday, climbs above 147.00 for the first time since September. The financial markets narrative hasn’t changed, as traders hear war drums beating, as the Middle East conflict escalates, triggering a flow to haven currencies, boosting the Greenback.
Gold price rebounds to $2,650 as Middle East conflict escalates
Gold price recovers in the mid-North American session on Thursday after hitting a daily low of $2,638. The golden metal rose on rising fears over the Israel–Iran conflict along with a stronger US Dollar. In addition, bets that the Federal Reserve will ease policy aggressively faded and boosted US yields.
Ethereum investors brace for heightened volatility as US election approaches
Ethereum is down over 4% on Thursday as traders expect high volatility with the US elections approaching. The election results could spark a massive price movement in ETH due to regulatory hurdles the DeFi ecosystem has yet to overcome.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.