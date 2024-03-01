Australian Dollar consolidates amid a stable US Dollar, US Manufacturing PMI eyed

Share:

Australian Dollar strengthened in response to the increase in the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

Australian share market surged to new record highs, buoyed by gains in Wall Street overnight.

Chinese Manufacturing PMI declined to 49.1 and Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.4 in February.

US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains stability amid the improved US Treasury yields.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) remains in positive territory on Friday, buoyed by a rise in the S&P/ASX 200 Index to new record highs, coupled with gains in Wall Street overnight. However, the AUD/USD pair saw some retracement on Thursday as the US Dollar (USD) strengthened following the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index, which met expectations.

Australian Dollar received a boost after the release of Australia's Retail Sales and Private Capital Expenditure data on Thursday. Additionally, the Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI indicated a slight improvement in Australia's manufacturing sector, with the February reading rising to 47.8 from 47.7 in the previous period.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) inches lower despite the uptick in US Treasury yields. The delay in expectations for the Federal Reserve's first rate cut, prompted by recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the United States (US), has lent support to the Greenback. Investors are now turning their attention to the final US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for February, which is due to be released on Friday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar improves on higher equity market

The seasonally adjusted Australian Retail Sales (MoM) grew by 1.1% in January, lower than expected 1.5% but swinging from the previous decline of 2.7%.

Australian Private Capital Expenditure improved by 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, from the expected 0.5% and 0.6% prior.

Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged at 3.4% for January, which was below market expectations of 3.5%.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economist Advisor at Judo Bank, expressed concerns about Australia's manufacturing sector, stating that it is not experiencing growth. This observation calls into question the notion of a post-pandemic manufacturing revival.

Chinese Manufacturing PMI met expectations at 49.1 in February but fell slightly from the previous reading of 49.2. Non-manufacturing PMI improved to 51.4 from the prior 50.7, surpassing the expected reading of 50.8.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael W. Bostic remarked that recent inflation data suggests the path to achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target will be challenging.

Chicago Fed President Austan Dean Goolsbee stated that he anticipates the first-rate cuts later this year but refrained from specifying the exact timeline.

New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams stated on Wednesday that while there remains some ground to cover in reaching the Fed's 2% inflation target, the possibility of interest rate cuts this year is on the table, contingent upon incoming data.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of rate cuts in March stands at 3.0%, while the likelihood of cuts in May and June is estimated at 23.1% and 52.2%, respectively.

US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index grew by 2.4% YoY in January, against the 2.6% prior, in line with the market expectation. The index increased by 0.3% month-over-month, against 0.1% prior.

US Core PCE (YoY), the Fed preferred inflation gauge, rose by 2.8% compared to December’s reading of 2.9, matching with the consensus. The monthly figure showed a rise of 0.4% as expected, above the previous rise of 0.1%.

The preliminary US Gross Domestic Product Annualized grew by 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, slightly below market expectations of remaining steady at 3.3%.

The preliminary US Gross Domestic Product Price Index (Q4) increased by 1.7% against the expected and previous rise of 1.5%.

US Housing Price Index (MoM) increased by 0.1% in December, falling short of the 0.3% expected and 0.4% prior.

Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar trades around the psychological level of 0.6500

The Australian Dollar hovers around the psychological level of 0.6500 on Friday. A breach below this level could potentially trigger a downward move in the AUD/USD pair, targeting the area around the major support level of 0.6450 and February’s low at 0.6442. Conversely, on the upside, immediate resistance is observed around the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6526, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6543 and the major level of 0.6550. If the pair breaks above this resistance zone, it may approach the psychological level of 0.6600.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

(The story was corrected on March 1 at 03:27 GMT to say, in the second bullet point, that the Australian share market surged to new record highs, not its capital market.)

Australian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.09% 0.00% -0.02% -0.15% 0.23% -0.08% 0.00% EUR 0.08% 0.06% 0.04% -0.09% 0.33% -0.02% 0.07% GBP 0.01% -0.07% -0.02% -0.15% 0.26% -0.09% 0.01% CAD 0.03% -0.04% 0.03% -0.12% 0.29% -0.05% 0.03% AUD 0.17% 0.08% 0.15% 0.12% 0.42% 0.07% 0.16% JPY -0.25% -0.32% -0.26% -0.29% -0.41% -0.35% -0.25% NZD 0.09% 0.01% 0.07% 0.06% -0.08% 0.33% 0.09% CHF 0.00% -0.08% -0.02% -0.04% -0.16% 0.25% -0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).