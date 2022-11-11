- AUDJPY is inching higher towards 94.00 as the focus has shifted to Tuesday’s RBA policy minutes.
- RBA minutes will provide a detailed explanation behind keeping the pace of the rate hike at 25 bps.
- Japan’s Kanda reiterated that officials are closely watching forex moves with a high sense of urgency.
The AUDJPY pair has extended its recovery after overstepping the immediate hurdle of 93.50 in the Tokyo session. The risk barometer is now marching towards the round-level hurdle of 94.00 as volatility has been trimmed amid a stellar recovery in the S&P500. Also, US Treasury yields have witnessed a bloodbath after a significant drop in inflation numbers.
Earlier, the cross found fresh demand near 93.00 after remaining in a negative trajectory for the past two trading sessions. The asset has picked bids as investors are shifting their focus toward the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s monetary policy minutes.
The RBA minutes will display the entire reasoning behind the announcement of the interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) despite a historic surge in inflationary pressures. For the third quarter, Australia’s inflation rate climbed to 7.3% vs. the projections of 7.0% and the prior release of 6.1%.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe was expected to return to a 50 bps hike regime for the Official Cash Rate (OCR). It seems that the RBA wants to capitalize on its frequent monetary policy meetings by announcing smaller rate hikes.
Meanwhile, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda reiterated that officials are closely watching forex market moves with a high sense of urgency and that if needed. ''Authorities remained ready to take action.'', reported Reuters.
On the economic data front, investors are awaiting the release of Tuesday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. The economic data is seen lower at 0.3% vs. the prior release of 0.9% on a quarterly basis while the annualized figure may decline to 1.1% from the former release of 3.5%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|93.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.22
|Daily SMA50
|94.54
|Daily SMA100
|94.25
|Daily SMA200
|92.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.38
|Previous Daily Low
|92.94
|Previous Weekly High
|95.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.96
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD: Test of an inverted H&S breakout looks likely around 0.6550
The AUDUSD pair has witnessed modest exhaustion in the upside momentum after printing a fresh six-week high of 0.6632. An upside bias for the asset is still solid as the market mood is jubilant after a noteworthy decline in the US inflation data.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.