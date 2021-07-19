AUD/USD tumbles to test 0.7350 amid notable US dollar demand

- AUD/USD remains exposed to further downside risks, nears 0.7350
- US dollar’s demand remains unabated amid risk-aversion at full steam.
- Victoria extends lockdown, Delta covid strain flareups unnerve investors.
AUD/USD is fast approaching 0.7350, meandering at the lowest levels since December 2020, as the bears remain unstoppable amid a relentless rise in the US dollar across the board.
The greenback remains in demand at the expense of the risk-sensitive assets such as the aussie dollar, as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant globally unnerves investors' confidence in the economic recovery.
Amid a flareup of Delta covid cases in Australia, the country’s no.2 most populous state of Victoria extended lockdown after recording 16 new cases. Meanwhile, New South Wales NSW registered 98 news infections and the fifth death from the Delta outbreak.
The extended lockdowns and covid cases surge in Australia have pre-empted many economists to downgrade their economic forecasts and push back the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike expectations, flagging concerns for the local currency.
Meanwhile, the greenback will continue to stand tall amid a flight to safety and uncertainty of the Fed’s path to monetary policy normalization, given the recent mixed US economic data and conflicting messages from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week.
Read: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Seen falling to 0.7350 after breaching key daily support
Exerting additional downward pressure on the aussie seems to be the latest concerns expressed by US Secretary Janet Yellen on the American-Sino trade deal. The former Fed Chair Yellen said that the China trade deal didn’t address ‘fundamental problems.’
Yellen said: “Tariffs are taxes on consumers. In some cases, it seems to me what we did hurt American consumers, and the type of deal that the prior administration negotiated really didn’t address in many ways the fundamental problems we have with China.”
In the day ahead, the pair will continue to take cues from the broader market sentiment and the dollar’s price action amid a data-light start to a fresh week. Attention turns towards the July RBA meeting’s minutes, which will be released on Tuesday.
AUD/USD technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7358
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.7398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7503
|Daily SMA50
|0.7636
|Daily SMA100
|0.7673
|Daily SMA200
|0.7587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7391
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7378
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7484
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips under 1.18 as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, extending its gains as worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain weigh on the market mood.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.