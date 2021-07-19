AUD/USD Price Analysis: Seen falling to 0.7350 after breaching key daily support

- AUD/USD wallows in yearly lows after the 0.7400 level caves in.
- The pair breaches key support on the daily chart at 0.7480.
- The aussie eyes more losses, with the daily RSI still not oversold.
AUD/USD remains on a downward spiral for the third straight day this Monday, starting out a new week on the wrong footing, courtesy of the growing fears over the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant worldwide.
Covid cases in the UK and Australia jumped over the weekend, with Victoria announcing an extension to the lockdown, dents the sentiment around the higher-yielding aussie.
Investors flock to the safe-haven US dollar in times of uncertainty and panic, adding to the losses in the currency pair.
The downtrend in the spot could be also contributed to a bearish technical setup on the daily chart. The bears tightened their grip after the price breached the critical falling trendline support on the said time frame at 0.7380.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, sitting outside the oversold territory, suggesting that there is more play to the downside.
Therefore, a test of the 0.7350 psychological level cannot be ruled out if the yearly lows yield into the renewed selling pressure.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the other hand, any pullback attempts would face an immediate supply zone around daily highs of 0.7417.
Further up, Friday's high of 0.7444 could challenge the bullish commitments on the road to recovery.
AUD/USD additional levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7377
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7503
|Daily SMA50
|0.7636
|Daily SMA100
|0.7673
|Daily SMA200
|0.7587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7391
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7378
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7484
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
GBP/USD: Covid risks digging in to daily support territory
GBP/USD has started out the week on the back foot as the price drops near to 0.5%. Cable has fallen from a high of 1.3862 and met a low of 1.3755 in Tokyo. The bears are in charge as investors fret over the rise of the delta variant in the UK and overseas.
Dogecoin primed for a 20% bounce
Dogecoin price has been trapped under a strong declining resistance trend line for over a month. DOGE appears to be reversing the period of underperformance, aiming for a rebound of 20%. The governing chart pattern suggests that Dogecoin is primed for a 20% rally.
The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, Netflix results
Until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst ....