AUD/USD tracks mildly bid S&P 500 Futures to refresh intraday top above 0.7700

- AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s heavy losses that probed mid-April lows.
- Market sentiment recovers amid quiet macros, off in key Asian bourses following mixed updates from US.
- Covid woes battle vaccine developments, mixed second-tier Aussie data.
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7723, up 0.18% on the day, amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair benefits from the recent run-up in S&P 500 Futures, actually corrective pullback, as scheduled economics from the Oz nation flash mixed signals.
S&P 500 Futures gains 0.11% on a day after the Wall Street benchmarks were mostly drowned by the technology shares sell-off and talks over further taxes in multinational companies, backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Read: Wall Street Close: Nasdaq drops the most in seven weeks on tech sell-off
Also weighing on the market sentiment were the initial comments from US Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen who considered rate hikes as favorable to the US economy before saying, “not predicting or recommending” such moves.
Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from India and Japan remain grim while vaccine developments keep markets hopeful of a faster economic recovery in the West. Recently, Canada announced news covid restrictions in Alberta province.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields hold steady around 1.59% as Japan’s off limits bond trading. The same helps traders to trim the US dollar’s gains marked the previous day.
Talking about data, Australia’s AiG Performance of Construction Index grew below 61.8 prior to 59.1 in April but Commonwealth Bank PMIs crossed forecast and previous readouts.
Moving on, Aussie Building Permits for April is an immediate catalyst to watch, forecast 3.0% versus 21.6% MoM, but major attention will be given to the macros ahead of the key US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change.
Read: US ISM Services PMI April Preview: Inflation readings remain key as recovery gains strength
Technical analysis
A clear break above the 50-day SMA level of 0.7710 directs AUD/USD towards the 0.7760-65 resistance area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7723
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.7706
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7718
|Daily SMA50
|0.7713
|Daily SMA100
|0.7707
|Daily SMA200
|0.7471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7766
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7819
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7574
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari
EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from two-week low. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk catalysts.
GBP/USD: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.
Gold seeks fresh clues to hold corrective pullback above $1,770
Gold struggles to extend recovery moves beyond $1,780. Market sentiment dwindles after Yellen confused traders, mixed updates on covid, vaccines. Off in China, Japan adds to the market’s indecisiveness, risk catalysts remain as the key factors to watch.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari
EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from two-week low. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk catalysts.