Wall Street Close: Nasdaq drops the most in seven weeks on tech sell-off

- US equities closed mixed as DJI30 marked corrective pullback.
- Apple led technology giants’ south-run, Yellen confused traders.
- US ISM Services PMI, ADP Employment Change data will be important.
Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed on Tuesday despite the downpour of the technology shares, led by Apple’s over 3.0% drop. The reason could be traced from the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s (DJI30) corrective pullback following US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s U-turn on rate signals.
Having initially backed the interest rate hike and dragged down the US equities, Yellen reversed her moves while saying, “not predicting or recommending” interest rate increase. Her comments helped the DJI30 to print mild gains but couldn’t save the market players as Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed on the negative side.
That said, DJI30 gains 0.06% or 19.8 points to close around 34,133. On the contrary, S&P 500 declined 0.67%, or 28 points, while Nasdaq became the day’s biggest loser with a 1.92% downside to flash one-month low before closing around 13,530.
Shares of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all dropped with the first being the leader in the south-run as downbeat US trade figures and factory orders joined rate hike signals to weigh the technology shares.
Other than the risk and data factors, comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), backing the “Global minimum corporate tax rate” also weighed on the multinational companies and drowned the markets.
Alternatively, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes battled upbeat vaccine developments and mixed earnings from the key drug manufacturers, like Pfizer, also troubled traders.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.5 basis points (bps) while the US dollar index (DXY) gained 0.35% by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.
Moving on, downbeat prints of US ISM Manufacturing PMI pushes investors to keep their eyes on the ISM Services PMI for April for immediate direction. Also important is the early signal for Friday’s job report, ADP Employment Change for April.
Read: US ISM Services PMI April Preview: Inflation readings remain key as recovery gains strength
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD seems poised to lose the 1.2000 threshold
EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.2010, as optimism about US economic progress boosted the dollar. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fuels speculation about rate hikes.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance
Gold has something to offer for both the bulls and the bears. The daily and weekly outlook is in contrast to that of the monthly out look at this juncture.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
New Zealand: Participation rate holds the key as jobless rate seen steady
New Zealand’s jobless rate is likely to remain unchanged at 4.9% in Q1 2021. All eyes remain on the participation rate for RBNZ’s likely policy action. Disappointing figures could exacerbate the pain in the kiwi, with 0.7100 at risk.