US ISM Services PMI April Preview: Inflation readings remain key as recovery gains strength

- US service sector continues to fuel economic rebound in US.
- Investors will look for fresh clues on price pressures.
- USD's market valuation remains at the mercy of Treasury bond yields.
The business activity in the US service sector is expected to continue to expand at a record-setting pace in April. The market consensus points to a reading of 64.3 in the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services PMI in April, stronger than the all-time high set at 63.7 in March.
Commenting on March’s report, “there was a substantial increase in the rate of growth in the services sector in March,” noted Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee. “Respondents' comments indicate that the lifting of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-related restrictions has released pent-up demand for many of their respective companies' services.”
With coronavirus vaccinations in the US continuing at full steam, it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see the service sector preserving its momentum. On a similar note, the IHS Markit’s Flash Composite PMI report revealed that the Services PMI reached a new series high of 63.1 in April.
ISM Services PMI
The devil is in the details
Underlying details of the report, especially the ones related to price pressures, will be scrutinized by market participants. The IHS Markit noted that firms continued to pass price increases at a growing proportion to clients in April. Furthermore, “production-capacity constraints, material shortages, weather and challenges in logistics and human resources continue to cause supply chain disruption,” the ISM’s March Services PMI report read.
Following the FOMC’s April policy meeting, at which policymakers voted unanimously to leave the policy settings unchanged, Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that it will take time for the supply-side to adapt to a strong surge in demand. “Inflation expectations are now more consistent with Fed's 2% inflation target than pre-pandemic,” Powell added.
On Monday, the Prices Paid Index of the ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped to 89.6 in April from 85.6 in March and recorded an expansion for the 11th consecutive month.
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Index
Possible market reaction
Inflation expectations and the US Treasury bond yields’ performance continue to drive the greenback’s performance against its rivals. On Monday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield edged lower despite the above-mentioned inflation reading in the ISM Manufacturing PMI report. With risk flows dominating the financial markets at the start of the week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost 0.35% on a daily basis. Nevertheless, the DXY managed to stage a decisive rebound on Tuesday, suggesting that the USD is not having a difficult time attracting investors.
In case the ISM’s Services PMI report highlights that prices continued to increase at a strengthening pace, the greenback could capitalize on rising US Treasury bond yields. On the flip side, an unexpected weakening in inflation pressures in the service sector could trigger a USD selloff as it would suggest that the FOMC will not rush to consider a hawkish shift in its policy outlook.
As one of the most sensitive major currency pairs to sharp fluctuations in the US T-bond yields, USD/JPY could make significant movements after the PMI report.
On the upside, the initial resistance is located at 110.00 (psychological level). A daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains toward 110.84 (12-month high set in late March).
On the other hand, a decline in US T-bond yields could drag USD/JPY to 108.85 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of January-April uptrend, 20-day SMA, 50-day SMA) ahead of 108.00 (psychological level) and 107.60 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.