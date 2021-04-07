AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, stays deep in red near 0.7620

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD remains on track to close in the negative territory.
  • US Dollar Index is staying flat around 92.30.
  • Investors wait for FOMC to release the minutes of March meeting.

After dropping toward 0.7600 during the European trading hours, the AUD/USD pair recovered modestly but lost its traction, once again, around 0.7650. As of writing, the pair was down 0.57% on a daily basis at 0.7618.

DXY retreats to 92.30 area ahead of FOMC

Earlier in the day, the greenback started to gather strength as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned north and gained more than 1%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to a daily high of 92.41 in the early American session but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 92.30. Investors opt-out to remain on the sidelines while waiting for the FOMC to release the minutes of its March 16-17 meeting.

Reflecting the choppy market action, Wall Street's main indexes are virtually unchanged on the day.

The data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday that the goods and services trade deficit in February widened to $71.1 billion from $67.8 in January. This reading came in worse than analysts' estimate for a deficit of $70.5 billion but was largely ignored by market participants. 

Previewing the FOMC's publication, "markets anticipate that as US economic growth accelerates the Fed will reduce and eventually end its bond program," note FXStreet Analyst Joseph Trevisani. "The FOMC minutes will be scoured for clues to the logic, timing, and size of any change to the Treasury intervention."

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7618
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 0.766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.768
Daily SMA50 0.7717
Daily SMA100 0.7644
Daily SMA200 0.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.767
Previous Daily Low 0.7605
Previous Weekly High 0.7694
Previous Weekly Low 0.7531
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.763
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.762
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.758
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7555
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7685
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.771
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.775

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Time is money!

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.19 ahead of Biden, FOMC minutes

EUR/USD battles 1.19 ahead of Biden, FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher

GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher

GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD loses bullish momentum as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes

XAU/USD loses bullish momentum as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes

XAU/USD trades in a relatively tight channel on Wednesday. Modest rebound seen in US Treasury bond yields limits gold's upside. Investors wait for FOMC to release the minutes of March 16-17 meeting.

Gold News

Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win

Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win

Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.

Read more

Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty

Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty

Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks –  PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures