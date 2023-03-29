AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 as market sentiment dwindles on inflation, banking concerns

- AUD/USD remains sidelined after reversing from weekly high, up on weekly basis so far.
- Downbeat Aussie inflation data, fears of further rate hikes and geopolitical woes weigh on the risk-barometer pair.
- Light calendar in Asia favors traders to extend latest pullback ahead of Friday’s key US inflation clues.
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status as the quote seesaws around 0.6680 amid a mixed start to Thursday’s trading, following a downbeat closing. That said, the Aussie pair’s previous losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound and downbeat Australia inflation numbers while the latest inaction is likely due to a lack of major catalyst, as well as mixed concerns about inflation and banking.
On Wednesday, Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index dropped to 6.8% YoY in February versus 7.2% expected and 7.4% prior. The reading followed downbeat Retail Sales and triggered a fall in the odds of witnessing another 0.25% rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) marked the first daily gain in three even as the market sentiment improved and the US Treasury bond yields. The reason might be the month-end positioning, as well as the hawkish Fed comments, not to forget the recent fears emanating from China.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed with notable gains led by tech and bank stocks while the US Treasury bond yields eased.
Given the light calendar in the Asia-Pacific region, the AUD/USD pair may rely on the risk catalysts for clear directions. Among them, the inflation and banking headlines will be the key to follow.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD pair gradually recovers towards the 50-DMA hurdle of 0.6830, backed by the latest breakout of the 21-DMA, close to 0.6665 by the press time.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6684
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6671
|Daily SMA50
|0.6834
|Daily SMA100
|0.6796
|Daily SMA200
|0.6755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
