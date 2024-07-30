AUD/USD stays in tight range near 0.6550 ahead of Aussie Inflation and Fed policy

AUD/USD trades back and forth around 0.6550 amid a focus on multiple Australian/US macroeconomic events.

Inflation in Australia is expected to have risen steadily by 1%.

The Fed is seen leaving interest rates unchanged, with a dovish guidance.

The AUD/USD pair continues to trade sideways around 0.6550 in Tuesday’s European session. The Aussie asset consolidates as investors have sidelined ahead of the Aussie Q2, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, and the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which are scheduled for Wednesday.

Market sentiment favors risky assets on expectations that the Fed will deliver dovish guidance on interest rates, leaving them unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%. S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in London trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat near 104.60. 10-year US Treasury yields edge lower to near 4.17%.

Investors see Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledging progress in inflation and its return towards the path of 2% on behalf of policymakers in the monetary policy statement. Fed Powell is also expected to highlight concerns over the United States (US) labor market strength.

In today’s session, the US JOLTS Job Openings data for June will be in the spotlight, a key measure of labor demand that will indicate a change in the number of job vacancies posted by employers. The economic data is expected to show Job Openings were lower at 8.03 million from the former release of 8.14 million.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be guided by the inflation data. Price pressures in the second quarter are estimated to have grown steadily by 1.0%, with the annualized figure accelerating to 3.8% from the prior release of 3.6%. Investors will also focus on the monthly Retail Sales data for June, which is estimated to have grown at a slower pace of 0.1% from May’s reading of 0.6%. The economic data will indicate whether market speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hold interest rates at their current level for the entire year is appropriate.