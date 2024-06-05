AUD/USD stays firm amid mixed US Data, ahead of Aussie’s Trade Balance

- AUD/USD stays flat at 0.6648 after mixed US data and speculations of Fed rate cuts.
- US ISM Services PMI rises to 53.8, while ADP private hiring misses estimates at 155K.
- Australian Q1 GDP growth at 0.1% QoQ and 1.1% YoY; RBA outlook unchanged by ANZ analysts.
- Upcoming data: Australia's Balance of Trade, Home Loans, Private Housing Approvals.
The Australian Dollar finished Wednesday’s session unchanged after mixed economic data from the United States fueled interest rate cut speculations by the Federal Reserve. As Thursday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades at 0.6648, unchanged.
AUD/USD is subdued at around 0.6648 as market awaits fresh catalysts
On Wednesday, US economic data provided mixed signals, though market players continued to price in 40 basis points of easing throughout the year. This weighed on US Treasury yields, which plunged around 5 basis points (bps), with the 10-year Treasury note rate down to 4.277%.
Data-wise, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that business activity in the services sector jumped to its highest reading since August 2023. The ISM Services PMI rose by 53.8, exceeding estimates of 50.8 and April’s 49.4.
“Survey respondents indicated that overall business is increasing, with growth rates continuing to vary by company and industry,” wrote Anthony Nieves, ISM Services Business Survey Committee Chair.
Earlier, data from Automatic Data Processing (ADP) revealed that private hiring increased by 155K, lower than estimates of 175K, and missed April’s 188K, according to the National Employment Change report.
On the Aussie’s front, Wednesday's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter of 2024 came at 0.1% QoQ, while yearly figures rose by 1.1%.
ANZ analysts wrote, “We see little in this release that would change our view on the RBA or the general outlook for the economy. The pace of GDP growth over the past six months is a little weaker than we anticipated, but labour market conditions have only eased slowly over the same period while recent inflation data have shown some stickiness.”
Ahead of the week, Australia’s economic docket will feature the Balance of Trade, which is expected to print a surplus of A%5.40 billion in April. Other data, like Home Loans and Private housing approvals, are also expected.
On the US front, the schedule will feature last week's initial jobless claims and the Balance of Trade on Thursday.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is neutral to upward biased, though consolidated within the 0.6600 – 0.6714 range.
Momentum favors buyers, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing in bullish territory, though it has shifted flat. That said, the pair will remain trading in a narrow range in the short term.
If buyers lift the exchange rate above 0.6700, the next resistance would be 0.6714. Once cleared, the next stop would be 0.6750, followed by the 0.6800 figure. On the flip side, if sellers push the exchange rate3 below 0.6600, the next stop would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6571, followed by the 100-DMA at 0.6561 and the 200-DMA at 0.6536.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6649
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6641
|Daily SMA50
|0.6569
|Daily SMA100
|0.656
|Daily SMA200
|0.6538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6699
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6631
|Previous Weekly High
|0.668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6591
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6714
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6465
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays firm amid mixed US Data, ahead of Aussie’s Trade Balance
The Australian Dollar finished Wednesday’s session unchanged after mixed economic data from the United States fueled interest rate cut speculations by the Federal Reserve. As Thursday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades around 0.6648.
EUR/USD remained capped just above 1.0900
EUR/USD added to Tuesday’s pullback on the back of mild gains in the US Dollar and ahead of the key ECB meeting on Thursday, when the bank is expected to reduce its policy rates by 25 bps.
Gold pressuring the upper end of its weekly range
Gold struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below $2,340 following a move toward $2,350 earlier in the session. The renewed US Dollar strength and recovering US T-bond yields after strong US PMI data makes it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher.
Ethereum posts mild gains despite possible delay of ETH ETFs
Ethereum hovered around $3,860 on Wednesday following Securities & Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler expressing his opinion that the launch of spot ETH ETFs may be delayed. Meanwhile, Ethereum derivatives products on exchanges have seen a surge in open interest.
When bad economic news is good news, as Nvidia hits another record high
Stock indices are a sea of green on Wednesday and risk sentiment has improved markedly, as the market weighs up a plethora of bad economic news from the US and what this means for the Fed.