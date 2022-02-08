AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7100 on trade/political fears, upbeat US Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses week-start recovery moves.
  • Fears of US trade sanctions on China, Russia-Ukraine tussles join fresh two-year high of US T-bond yields to favor bears.
  • US trade numbers, risk catalysts to offer intermediate halts, US CPI is the key.

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low around 0.7100, down 0.15% intraday as risk-off mood gains momentum heading into Tuesday’s European session.

The firmer US Treasury yields gain major attention while seeking clues for the Aussie pair’s latest weakness. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose around three basis points (bps) to refresh the two-year high near 1.95% whereas the five-year counterpart added four bps to renew the 18-month peak of 1.8050% at the latest.

Also weighing on the AUD/USD prices could be grim concerns over the US-China trade relations, due to Australia’s close trading relations with Beijing. While portraying the trade pessimism in China, Reuters said, “China's blue-chip index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday, with new-energy vehicle stocks leading the losses, as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list.”

Elsewhere, fears of Russia-Ukraine war battles US-Japan trade optimism, as well as covid fears in Hong Kong and Tokyo, to confuse market players and underpin US dollar demand amid broad hawkish concerns for the Fed’s March rate hike.

Against this backdrop, US stock future print mild losses around 4,470 at the latest while stocks in the Asia-Pacific region drift lower.

Looking forward, risk catalysts will join the US Goods and Services Trade Balance for December, expected $-83B versus $-80.2B, to direct intraday moves.

Technical analysis

Failures to cross the 50-DMA level surrounding 0.7165 direct AUD/USD sellers towards a fortnight-old support line near 0.7080.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7109
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 0.7121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7155
Daily SMA50 0.7163
Daily SMA100 0.7251
Daily SMA200 0.7377
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7131
Previous Daily Low 0.7064
Previous Weekly High 0.7168
Previous Weekly Low 0.6985
Previous Monthly High 0.7315
Previous Monthly Low 0.6966
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.709
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.708
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7038
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7012
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7172
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7213

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1400 as US dollar rebounds with yields

EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1400 as US dollar rebounds with yields

EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.1400, extending pullback from two-month highs. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a mixed sentiment and aggressive Fed pricing. ECB’s Lagarde steps back from hawkish rhetoric on inflation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3500 amid resurgent dollar demand

GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3500 amid resurgent dollar demand

GBP/USD is edging lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar tracks the rally in the Treasury yields. Markets consolidate ahead of key catalysts later in the week. UK GDP and US CPI could move the needle in financial markets.  

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls have the upper hand, $1,810 confluence holds the key

Gold bulls have the upper hand, $1,810 confluence holds the key

Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on Friday's bounce from the post-NFP swing low, around the $1,792 region. The momentum pushed the XAU/USD to over a one-week high and was sponsored by a combination of factors.

Gold News

Crypto market bounces back as KPMG Canada adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its treasury

Crypto market bounces back as KPMG Canada adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its treasury

KPMG Canada has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its balance sheet. The professional services firm believes that institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies will continue to grow.

Read more

Do not expect volatility to ease as US CPI is due this week

Do not expect volatility to ease as US CPI is due this week

After January’s surprisingly strong jobs report, the focus will be on consumer inflation in the week ahead and what it could mean for the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures