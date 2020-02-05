AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6750 ahead of Aussie data dump

- AUD/USD stays mildly positive after a two-day winning streak.
- Global markets cheer upbeat economics from the powerhouses, coronavirus keeps spreading.
- Aussie retail sales, trade balance and NAB Business Confidence will be the immediate catalysts.
AUD/USD registers modest gains while keeping the 0.6740/50 range during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair steps forward following the two days of gains amid risk-positive trade sentiment, upbeat US data.
US economics keep flashing green signals, others in the line don’t disappoint…
Be it upbeat ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI or an early signal to Friday’s NFP, not to forget Markit Services PMI, all data points signal that the world’s largest economy is in a good shape. The ADP Employment Change rose to the highest since 2015 whereas the ISM’s activity gauge surged past-55.00 forecast to mark the five-month top at 55.5. Following the release, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly praised the US fundamentals while also downplaying the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Elsewhere, data from the UK and EU also refrained from disappointing markets following downbeat China Caixin Services PMI and a modestly hawkish speech by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
Risk-on continues…
Positive data from the global powerhouse seems to restore investors’ confidence following liquidity infusion by China. This could also be witnessed in emerging market performance as well as recovery in equities following the early-week slump. Also supporting the risk, even if mildly, could be the latest news from the US Senate that acquitted President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power.
Even so, fears of coronavirus stay on the cards as the death toll crossed 490 in China, as per the CNBC. Earlier on Wednesday, rumors crossed wires that the UK is near to finding a cure but the World Health Organization (WHO) leader Dr. Tedroz poured cold water on it.
While portraying the risk-tone, the US 10-year treasury yields rise another five basis points (bps), following an eight bps gain the previous day, to 1.65% by the end of Wednesday’s US session. Also, key benchmarks on Wall Street also neared record highs while keeping gains at the day’s end.
Traders will now take note of the second-tier Aussie data for intermediate direction. December month Trade Balance and Seasonally Adjusted Retail Sales will join National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence for the fourth quarter (Q4). Forecasts suggest an improvement in trade balance to 5950M from 5800 whereas Retail Sales growth could decline with -0.20% versus 0.90% prior growth. However, NAB’s business sentiment gauge could please the Aussie buyers with +3 mark against -2 previous readout.
While the RBA recently shrugged of any rate change, it did show readiness to cut the rates if needed. As a result, bitter data could keep the risk of upcoming rate cuts high and will weigh on the AUD/USD pair.
Technical Analysis
A descending trend line since January 01, 2020, at 0.6800, followed by 100-day SMA around 0.6835, guard the near-term upside of the pair while sellers will enter below the monthly low surrounding 0.6680.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6745
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.6738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6823
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6835
|Daily SMA200
|0.6867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.674
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6678
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6821
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6750 ahead of Aussie data dump
AUD/USD registers modest gains while keeping the 0.6740/50 range during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair steps forward following the two days of gains amid risk-positive trade sentiment, upbeat US data.
USD/JPY: Greenback firm vs. yen, nearing 110.00 figure
USD/JPY jumped above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market entered a risk-on mood. As the spot is spiking up, the run could extend on a break beyond the 109.92 resistance towards the 110.30/49 price zone.
US Dollar - What Makes it the Strongest of Them All
The Dow Jones Industrial Averages is heading back to record highs as the WHO confirmed 3,100 new cases in China over the last 24 hours. There are also two cruise ships quarantined in Asia that is stranding more than 5,000 passengers.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable, trades sub-$1560/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag weakening the outlook of XAU/USD in the medium term. The level to beat for bears is the 1550 support.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.