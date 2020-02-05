Breaking: US Senate votes to acquit Pres. Trump on the abuse of power charge

The Senate has voted to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial.

34 US senators found Trump not guilty of abusing presidential powers as charged in the impeachment trial, enough for acquittal.

In the first of two impeachment votes, the Republican-controlled Senate cleared the Republican president of Democrats' accusations that he acted improperly in withholding US security aid to Ukraine. The Senate vote was 52-48.

Senator Mitt Romney had planned to vote to convict Mr. Trump of abuse of power, becoming the first Republican to support removing Mr. Trump from office. Romney made history with a powerful speech calling the president's actions "grievously wrong" and "a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values." Donald Trump Jr. is for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party after the senator said he would vote to convict his father in the Senate impeachment trial over abuse of power.

Some Democrats have singled a desire to continue investigating Trump and pushing for more information from key aides, while some Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, hungry for Hunter Biden's blood.

The market reaction was muted as this was fully expectd.