AUD/USD retraces Wednesday’s losses with Fed Powell’s speech on the horizon

- AUD/USD recovers sharply from 0.6820 as the Australian Dollar strengthens.
- Investors await Fed Powell’s speech for fresh interest rate guidance.
- The core PCE inflation is expected to have accelerated to 2.7% in August.
The AUD/USD pair bounces back strongly from Wednesday’s low of 0.6820 to near the round-level resistance of 0.6900 in Thursday’s North American session. The Aussie asset strengthens amid upbeat Australian Dollar (AUD).
The Aussie Dollar performs strongly as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to leave interest rates at their current levels for the entire year. In the monetary policy on Tuesday, the RBA kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady to 4.35% and conveyed that the option of more rate hikes was not on the table.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) exhibits a sluggish performance near the crucial resistance of 101.00. The US Dollar struggles to extend recovery as investors look for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to get fresh cues on the interest rate outlook.
Currently, financial market participants expect that the Fed could deliver one another 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut in November. Last week, the Fed started the policy-easing cycle with a larger-than-usual interest rate cut of 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00%.
Going forward, investors will focus on the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published on Friday.
Economists estimate the core PCE inflation data, a Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to have grown at a faster rate of 2.7% from 2.6% in July. Signs of inflation remaining persistent would prompt market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in the November meeting. On the contrary, hot figures would dampen them.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1150, USD under mild pressure
EUR/USD trades around 1.1150, helped by the broad US Dollar's weakness. Fed speakers repeated well-known messages, making no new impressions on market players. Encouraging US data helps stocks after Wednesday's slide.
GBP/USD heading back towards 1.3400
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains above 1.3350 as investors keep dropping the US Dollar. Federal Reserve policymakers' failure to provide fresh clues maintains the US Dollar on the losing side.
Gold breaks to new all-time highs on Thursday
Gold breaks to new high of $2,673 on Thursday. Falling interest rates globally, intensifying geopolitical conflicts and heightened Fed easing bets are the main factors.
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda deputy CEO: “Crypto needs Gary Gensler gone”
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad is the deputy CEO at Bitpanda, a broker based in Europe with more than five million users. At the European Blockchain Convention held in Barcelona, the executive shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto industry and its regulation.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.