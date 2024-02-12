AUD/USD remains sideways above 0.6500 ahead of US Inflation data

- AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6500 as the focus shifts to US inflation data.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in May.
- The Australian Dollar will dance to the tunes of the Employment data.
The AUD/USD pair trades in a narrow range above the psychological support of 0.6500 in the early New York session. The Aussie asset struggles for a direction as investors await January’s United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for fresh guidance.
S&P500 futures display a subdued performance before the opening of US markets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its recovery to 104.20 as investors are cautious ahead of US inflation data, which will be published on Tuesday.
According to the estimates, the headline inflation grew at a slower pace of 3.0% against 3.4% in December. In the same period, core inflation that excludes volatile food and oil prices decelerated slightly to 3.8% from 3.9%. The monthly headline and core inflation rose steadily by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
The continuation of progress in the underlying inflation declining towards the 2% target will increase the odds of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). As per the CME Fedwatch, the chances of a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) in the March monetary policy meeting are small. While for the May meeting, traders see a 53% chance for a rate cut by 25 bps that will push key rates in the range of 5.00-5.25%.
On the Australia Dollar front, investors will focus on the Australian Employment data for January, which will be released on Thursday. Investors anticipate Australian employers hiring 30K workers against 65.1K lay-offs in December. The Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.9% a month ago.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6522
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6563
|Daily SMA50
|0.6649
|Daily SMA100
|0.6539
|Daily SMA200
|0.6572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6534
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6487
|Previous Weekly High
|0.654
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6469
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6839
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6505
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6544
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6591
EUR/USD fluctuates below 1.0800 in slow day
EUR/USD trades up and down in a relatively tight channel below 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of January inflation data from the US, making it difficult for the pair to find direction.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, Bailey's speech eyed
GBP/USD consolidates within a narrow trading range above 1.2600 in the early American session on Monday. The pair stays defensive alongside risk sentiment, as traders await BoE Governor Bailey's speech ahead of top-tier UK/US data in the week ahead.
Gold extends its monthly slide towards $2,000
The precious metal adds to the ongoing leg lower and slips back to fresh multi-session lows at the beginning of the week, retargeting the $2000 mark amidst the stronger dollar and mixed US yields.
SEI Network sees nearly 175,000 weekly active users after founder teases “big things” are coming
SEI, a Cosmos-based blockchain witnessed nearly 175,000 weekly active users on its network in the past week. SEI recorded 21,700 new users in the week of the Chinese New Year.
Bracing for US CPI
In the week ahead, traders and investors must consider several macroeconomic indicators, including a Consumer Price Index report from the world's largest economy. A higher-than-expected CPI reading could potentially upend the epic equity market rally.