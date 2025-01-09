AUD/USD refreshes two-year low below 0.6200 amid firm US Dollar

AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6170 as the US Dollar performs strongly on stubborn US inflation outlook.

Investors await the US NFP data for fresh guidance on interest rates.

The Australian Dollar weakens on moderate growth in Australian Retail Sales and China’s inflation.

The AUD/USD pair posts a fresh two-year low near 0.6170 in Thursday’s European session. The Aussie pair performs weakly as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens after reports from CNN showed that United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump plans to declare a national economic emergency. Market participants see the move as a major step by Trump towards constructing a new tariff program through legal justification to make “America great again”.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% 0.60% -0.24% 0.00% 0.29% 0.25% 0.05% EUR -0.09% 0.49% -0.33% -0.08% 0.20% 0.16% -0.06% GBP -0.60% -0.49% -0.83% -0.59% -0.32% -0.34% -0.54% JPY 0.24% 0.33% 0.83% 0.23% 0.52% 0.43% 0.28% CAD -0.01% 0.08% 0.59% -0.23% 0.29% 0.24% 0.05% AUD -0.29% -0.20% 0.32% -0.52% -0.29% -0.04% -0.24% NZD -0.25% -0.16% 0.34% -0.43% -0.24% 0.04% -0.19% CHF -0.05% 0.06% 0.54% -0.28% -0.05% 0.24% 0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Investors expect that Trump’s protectionist policies will be pro-growth and inflationary for the US. This scenario is USD-positive as it typically forces Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to adopt a hawkish monetary policy stance.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the December meeting in which the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 4.25%-4.50% have already shown that officials are worried about growing risks to a slowdown in the US inflation progress towards the central bank’s target of 2% due to potential trade and immigration policy changes.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be published on Friday. The US official employment data will influence market expectations for the Fed’s likely interest rate action in the policy meeting later this month.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms its major peers on Thursday amid weaker-than-expected growth in the Australian Retail Sales data for November. Aussie Retail Sales grew by 0.8%, slower than estimates of 1% but faster than the former reading of 0.5%. Slower-than-expected Retail Sales growth is expected to boost Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish bets. Traders have fully priced in a 25-bps interest rate reduction from the RBA in the policy meeting in April.

Apart from that, an expected slowdown in the China Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December has also weighed on the AUD. The Aussie currency faces pressure being a proxy to China’s economy. China’s annual CPI rose by 0.1%, as expected, slower than the former reading of 0.2%.