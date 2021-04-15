AUD/USD refreshes three-week top above 0.7700 on upbeat Aussie employment figures

- AUD/USD picks up bids after strong Australian jobs report for March.
- Australia Employment Change grew past-35K forecast, Unemployment Rate dropped below market consensus and prior.
- Economic recovery hopes ignore vaccine jitters, second-tier geopolitical risks to keep S&P 500 Futures up.
- US dollar weakness adds to the upside momentum, US Retail Sales eyed.
AUD/USD ticks up to refresh the highest since March 23 while flashing 0.7745 as a quote during early Thursday. While the broad US dollar weakness and market optimism seem to have favored the aussie pair’s initial run-up, the recently strong employment data for Australia helped the quote refresh multi-day high.
Australia’s headlines Employment Change rose beyond 35K forecast to 70.7K, versus 88.7K prior, whereas Unemployment Rate eases below 5.8% previous readouts and 5.7% market consensus to 5.6%.
Read: Aussie March Employment +70.7k vs Reuters poll +35.0k
Other than the jobs report, market sentiment and the US dollar weakness could also be cited as the key catalysts behind the AUD/USD run-up.
Given the strong vaccination drive in the developed economies, coupled with the unlock measures, traders stay optimistic over the faster economic recovery even as Johnson & Johnson recently spoiled the mood. Also on the risk-positive side could be the global central bankers’ fraternity that keeps defying the reflation risks and stand together in support of easy money policy. Additionally, US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending and Aussie PM Scott Morisson’s rejection of vaccine woes offer extra strength to the risk-on mood.
Alternatively, the US sanctions on Russia and Saudi Arabia’s interception of Houthi missiles and drones should have negatively affected the mood but failed amid a quiet session in Asia.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains but stocks in Australia are mildly offered as the US 10-year Treasury yields halt the previous downside. Though, the US dollar index (DXY) refreshes a three-week low and favors the AUD/USD bulls.
Considering the market optimism and weaker US dollar, not to forget the recent Aussie employment data, AUD/USD traders may remain positive ahead of the US Retail Sales figures for March, expected to reverse prior -3.5% with +6.3% YoY figures.
Read: US March Retail Sales Preview: Can a strong rebound ramp up inflation expectations?
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from February 25, coupled with a clear breakout of 50-day SMA, respectively around 0.7640 and 0.7720, directs AUD/USD further north towards the 0.7800 threshold. However, March high near 0.7850 can test the bulls afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7735
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.7728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7664
|Daily SMA200
|0.7421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7739
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7633
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7873
