AUD/USD: Refreshes intraday high above 0.7750 as China, Japan brings mild risk-on mood on return

- AUD/USD picks up bids while staying inside immediate trading range.
- Market sentiment improves as China, Japan initially cheers receding fears of reflation.
- Updates from G7 ministerial meeting, covid updates could join pre-US NFP mood to sour the mood.
- RBA’s Debelle, US weekly jobless claims may offer intermediate direction.
AUD/USD reverses intraday losses into gains while picking up bids to 0.7757, up 0.12% on a day, amid early Thursday. The pair’s latest run-up from the day’s low could be traced to the return of traders from China and Japan after a long break since last Friday.
While the recently easing reflation woes might have offered a brighter welcome to Tokyo and Beijing, the Western ire over Chinese policies and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from Australia seem to test the bulls.
The ongoing Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the key Group of Seven (G7) nations criticize China’s role in global trade as well as its push for power in Taiwan and Hong Kong. On the other hand, Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) witnessed one more covid case and announced fresh restrictions, though not so strong.
Elsewhere, the Fed policymakers rejected fears that the latest inflation run-up may trigger monetary policy normalization. Also supporting the mood could be the mildly weak US data and downbeat Treasury yields.
Read: Hunt for yield to keep US dollar weak for at least three months – Reuters Poll
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.10% while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.58% by the press time. Further, stocks in Japan are up but those from China await fresh clues.
Moving on, RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle’s speech around 09:00 AM will be the key as he will be speaking on the covid’s economic impact. Though, the pre-NFP mood may continue to hinder the pair’s performance ahead of Friday’s key US jobs report.
Technical analysis
Only if the AUD/USD prices drop below 50-day and 100-day SMA convergence around 0.7710, the bears are permitted. Alternatively, the 0.7820-0.7690 trading range can keep restricting short-term moves of the pair.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles weekly resistance near 1.2000
EUR/USD fades bounces off three-week-old horizontal support area. Sustained trading below 100-SMA, downbeat MACD keep sellers hopeful. 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, bumpy road to the north.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal jumps to two-month high ahead of BOE Super Thursday
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, jumps to the highest since March 02 by the of Wednesday’s trading session, indicating investors are adding bullish bets to position for cable strength ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting.
Former US treasurer joins Ripple, laying the foundation for XRP price to double
Ripple price has transformed into a new, high probability opportunity. XRP price opportunity began as an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, but it has evolved into a bullish cup-with-handle base on the intra-day charts.
Are investors about to be burned by recency bias?
Are investors about to be burned by the recency bias? That’s the argument of Chris Cole of Artemis Capital in a very interesting Odd Lots podcast with Tracy Alloway.