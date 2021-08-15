AUD/USD: Recovery remains capped below 0.7400, China data dump eyed

- AUD/USD marked second positive weekly closing after Friday’s mild gains, unchanged of late.
- US data weighed on the USD but virus woes, downbeat Aussie data probed pair buyers.
- Bears remain hopeful amid downbeat market sentiment, virus woes at home and abroad.
- China Retail Sales, Industrial Production for July become the key data to follow.
AUD/USD fades Friday’s run-up, the strongest in a week, with a recent pullback to 0.7368 as Monday’s Asian session begins with no abnormality. The Aussie pair benefited from the broad US dollar weakness but bulls were challenged on covid jitters, geopolitical headlines and downbeat data at home.
The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index slumped to a 10-year low on Friday, raising fresh concerns over the health of the US economy even Fed policymakers tried to placate bears. The economic fears weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY) and Treasury yields, both of which propelled the AUD/USD prices.
That said, the DXY dropped the most in 17 months after the confidence figures dropped below 81.2 market consensus to 70.2 in July. On the contrary, Australia’s HIA New Home Sales for July plunged 20.5% after rising 14.8% prior.
It’s worth noting that the Wall Street benchmarks refrained to respect the downbeat US 10-year Treasury yields and flashed minor gains.
Although US data raised concerns for the world’s largest economy and triggered the much-awaited pullback of the greenback gauge, the Aussie economy isn’t in a better shape due to the Delta covid variant. The virus figures are near early 2021 high and slower jabbing highlights the risk of darker days ahead. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) accepted the economic challenges raised by the virus resurgence and stepped back from the previously hawkish tone.
On the other hand, the Fed policymakers keep their hopes of tapering in 2021 on the table amid expectations of further stimulus heating the economy.
Elsewhere, the Taliban’s quest for power in Afghanistan and the Sino-America tensions, not to forget Iran and North Korean tussles with American, also exert downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices due to its risk barometer status. Additionally, challenging the Aussie prices could be the deadlock of US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan and budget negotiations in the US houses as well as concerns, raised by Bloomberg, that supply chains are being battered by fresh covid surges.
Looking forward, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the headlines figures from their largest customer China. July month’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production become more important this time amid the latest virus outbreak in the dragon nation. Forecasts suggest the Retail Sales ease from 12.1% to 11.5% whereas the Industrial Production may step back from 8.3% to 7.8% on yearly basis.
Should the incoming data match downbeat market forecasts, AUD/USD may trim the latest gains.
Technical analysis
A nearby symmetrical triangle formation between 0.7400 and 0.7315 restricts the AUD/USD pair’s short-term moves. However, downside becomes more expected as a convergence of 10-DMA and 21-DMA restricts immediate upside around 0.7365-70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7371
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7365
|Daily SMA50
|0.7482
|Daily SMA100
|0.7602
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7332
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7364
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7442
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar weakens on plummeting confidence
The American dollar fell on Friday, helping EUR/USD to end the week with gains just below the 1.1800 level. European macroeconomic data continues to limit demand for the shared currency. EUR/USD could advance in the near term but is far from changing its bearish course.
GBP/USD unable to attract buyers
The GBP/USD pair closed the week unchanged at 1.3867, recovering on the broad dollar’s weakness at the end of the week. The UK will publish critical employment-related figures on Tuesday. GBP/USD is technically neutral, could advance on a break above 1.3890.
Gold looks to extend rebound ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold finished the week higher despite Monday’s selloff. Following the sharp decline witnessed on Friday, August 6, on the impressive July jobs report from the US, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and plunged to its weakest level since late March at $1,687.
Experts believe Bitcoin is on its way to $92,000
Bitcoin nearly reversed the inflows to exchanges during the May sell-off with peak outflows. The asset has rebounded strongly and is ready for a breakout.
Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?
The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...