AUD/USD pulls back from 200-DMA amid mixed trade/political headlines

- AUD/USD looks for clear direction amid cautious optimism.
- US President Trump’s trade-positive statements fail to defy broad political tension.
- US data will be in focus for intermediate direction, holiday mood to limit market moves.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6900 after failing to cross 200-DMA during the week-start run-up. Phase-one optimism falls short of overcoming political pessimism concerning the US-China, US-North Korea and in the Middle East.
Aussie traders initially cheered US President Donald Trump’s comments saying, "We've just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly." However, the Republican leader’s signing of the Defense Authorization Bill pushed the Chinese President Xi Jinping to warn the US to stay out of their internal matters.
The pair might also have taken care of weaker than expected 0.3% print of November month Australian Private Sector Credit to 0.1%.
Risk sentiment also gets heavy as the New York Times came out with the news stating that the US military & intelligence officials are tracking North Korea's actions by the hour & bracing themselves for a major imminent missile test.
Furthermore, news from the Syrian State Television that Israel airstrikes target Iran-linked military base in Syria exerted additional downside pressure on the market’s risk tone.
With this, the US 10-year Treasury yields step back to 1.91% whereas S&P 500 Futures stay mostly unchanged at 3,227.
Although a lack of major data/events and a year-end trading lull may hinder market sentiment, the US Durable Goods Orders, Chicago Fed Manufacturing Activity Index and New Home Sales can offer intermediate moves to entertain traders on Monday.
Technical Analysis
Buyers look for a daily closing beyond 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) level of 0.6905 to challenge the monthly top near 0.6940. Alternatively, a monthly trend line, at 0.6855, restricts near-term declines of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6899
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6838
|Daily SMA50
|0.6838
|Daily SMA100
|0.6808
|Daily SMA200
|0.6905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6908
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6882
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6908
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6838
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6912
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6938
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
AUD/USD pulls back from 200-DMA amid mixed trade/political headlines
USD/JPY kick-starts the holiday-shortened week on a trade-positive note
USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.50 at the start of the week’s Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair reacts to the US President Trump’s trade-positive comments that rolled out on Saturday.
Charts of the week: GBP/USD move to critical levels, extensions likely
GBP/USD is testing the 200 4-hour moving average after closing below key support at 1.3011. Bears eye a 38.2% Fib confluence target (50-DMA) around 1.2920.
Gold traders concentrate more on geopolitical risks than trade headlines
Gold prices begin the week on a positive side while taking the bids to $1,478.60 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Trade positive comments from US President Trump fail to drag the yellow metal south.
EUR/USD: 21/50-DMA limit bounce off 100-DMA
EUR/USD in on the back foot during Monday’s Asian session. The pair takes a U-turn from a confluence of 21 and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while failing to extend Friday’s pullback from 100-DMA.