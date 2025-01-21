AUD/USD Price Forecast: Trump’s tariff threats boost US Dollar

AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6220 as Trump threatens to impose tariffs on China.

The RBA is expected to start reducing interest rates in February.

The US Dollar recovers sharply as Trump confirms that the tariff plan is on track.

The AUD/USD pair falls sharply to near 0.6220 in Tuesday’s North American session after a couple of failed attempts to revisit the key resistance of 0.6300. The Aussie pair slumps as United States (US) President Donald Trump threatens to raise tariffs on China, a move that would also hurt the Australian export sector, being the leading trading partner of China.

Trump’s presidential memo showed that he directed federal agencies to evaluate trade relationships with China and other North American economies.

Meanwhile, growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could pivot to policy-easing in the policy meeting in February. RBA's dovish bets swelled after the board said in the December meeting that it gained some confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target.

The US Dollar (USD) rebounds sharply and recovers most of Monday’s losses as Trump confirms that the tariff plan is still on. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, bounces back from an almost two-week low of 108.00.

AUD/USD discovers buying interest after revisiting an over four-year low of 0.6170. However, the outlook of the pair is still bearish as the 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6526 is sloping downwards.

The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back after turning oversold near 30.00. However, the overall momentum will remain bearish until it stays inside the 20.00-40.00 range.

Going forward, the pair would face more downside if it fails to hold the January 13 low of 0.6131. This will push it lower to the round-level support of 0.6100 and the April 2020 low of 0.5990.

On the flip side, a decisive breakout above the January 6 high of 0.6302 will open doors to the December 18 high of 0.6340 and the round-level resistance of 0.6400.

AUD/USD weekly chart