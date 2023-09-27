AUD/USD Price Analysis: Trades near 10-month low despite Australian inflation rebounds

Share:

AUD/USD continues to face selling pressure despite a rebound in Australia’s inflation.

Major contributors to a rebound in Australian inflation were rising energy prices and house rentals.

AUD/USD trades near the lower portion of the Darvas Box pattern, which signifies that chances for a breakdown are high.

The AUD/USD pair faced an intense sell-off while attempting to recapture the crucial resistance of 0.6400 on Wednesday. The Aussie asset drops despite a rebound in the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August.

Australia’s monthly CPI rebounded to 5.2% from July’s reading of 4.9% as expected by the market participants. Major contributors to a rebound in Australian inflation were rising energy prices and house rentals. An expected rise in inflation has spurred expectations of one more interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to capitalize on fears of a global slowdown due to higher interest rates by central bankers and a hot inflation environment. Apart from that, Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers see the central bank is not done with interest rates yet as the US economy is resilient due to falling inflation and robust consumer spending.

AUD/USD trades near the lower portion of the Darvas Box pattern formed on a four-hour scale, which signifies that chances for a breakdown are high. The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6457 continues to act as a major barricade for the Australian Dollar bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) slips into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the bearish impulse has been triggered.

A fresh downside would appear if the Aussie asset drops below August 17 low around 0.6360. This would expose the asset to the round-level support of 0.6300 followed by 03 November 2022 low at 0.6272.

In an alternate scenario, a decisive break above August 15 high around 0.6522 will drive the asset to August 9 high at 0.6571. Breach of the latter will drive the asset towards August 10 high at 0.6616.

AUD/USD four-hour chart