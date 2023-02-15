AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers snap two-day uptrend as 21-DMA resistance reigns

- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints the first daily loss in three.
- RBA’s Lowe fails to impress hawks despite citing inflation woes.
- Failures to cross immediate hurdles, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
- Two-month-old ascending support line, 50-DMA challenge further downside.
AUD/USD recalls bears, after a two-day absence, as it renews its intraday low near the mid-0.6900s as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor failed to impress policy hawks in his testimony early Wednesday.
Also read: RBA Lowe: Inflation is way too high, needs to come down
In doing so, AUD/USD takes offers to print the first daily loss in three while reversing from the 21-DMA hurdle. The downside move also gains support from the bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14), not oversold.
It should be noted, however, that an upward-sloping support line from December 20, 2022, close to 0.6930 by the press time, restricts immediate declines of the AUD/USD pair.
Following that, the 50-DMA support of 0.6885 will precede the monthly low of 0.6855 to act as final defenses for the Aussie pair buyers before giving control to the AUD/USD bears.
In that case, the previous monthly low near 0.6730 could gain major attention.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond the 21-DMA, around the 0.7000 round figure, can propel the AUD/USD prices towards the late January swing high near 0.7065 before highlighting the 0.7100 threshold as the key resistance.
During the quote’s run-up beyond 0.7100, the monthly high of 0.7157 will be crucial to watch as it holds the key to a rally targeting the June 2022 peak surrounding 0.7285.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6954
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54%
|Today daily open
|0.6992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7002
|Daily SMA50
|0.688
|Daily SMA100
|0.6695
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.703
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6922
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7149
