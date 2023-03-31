AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retraces from wall of resistance around 0.6750

- AUD/USD retreats after refreshing one-week high, mildly bid of late.
- Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI (14) keeps Aussie pair buyers hopeful.
- Convergence of 200-DMA, monthly triangle’s upper line restrict immediate advances.
- Bears remain off the table unless breaking 0.6520.
AUD/USD pares intraday gains around 0.6720, following the run-up to refresh weekly top to near 0.6740, as markets brace for the key US inflation clues during early Friday. Even so, the Aussie pair remains inside a monthly symmetrical triangle.
It’s worth noting that upbeat China PMI and broad US Dollar weakness, amid receding hawkish Fed bets, previously propelled the AUD/USD pair to renew a one-week high.
Even if the Aussie pair fades upside momentum ahead of the key data, bullish MACD signals join the above 50 levels of RSI (14), not overbought, to keep the buyers hopeful.
However, the 200-DMA and the stated triangle’s top line, close to 0.6750, appear a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD bulls to crack.
Following that, a run-up towards the early February lows near 0.6855 and then to the last December’s high of around 0.6895 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, pullback moves need to defy the triangle formation, by slipping beneath the support line of 0.6660, to convince AUD/USD bears.
In that case, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-February upside precedes the previous resistance line from February, respectively near 0.6610 and 0.6520, to challenge the AUD/USD sellers afterward.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6719
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.6712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
