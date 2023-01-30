AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes day’s low below 0.7100 amid risk-off mood

- AUD/USD has refreshed its day’s low at 0.7083 as volatility soars amid the risk-off mood.
- The 50-EMA that was providing support to the Australian Dollar is now providing a cushion to the US Dollar.
- The formation of a Wyckoff Inventory Distribution indicates a bearish reversal.
The AUD/USD pair has refreshed its day’s low at 0.7083 as investors have turned risk-averse amid the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed a wild gyration in a 101.40-101.57 range as the volatility is accelerating dramatically.
S&P500 futures have surrendered their entire gains recorded on Friday and is expected to remain on tenterhooks amid a risk-off mood. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.51%.
AUD/USD is demonstrating Wyckoff’s inventory distribution on an hourly scale, which indicates an inventory shift from the institutional investors to the retail participants. The Aussie asset has also witnessed an Upthrust formation that indicates the presence of responsive sellers.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7100, which was providing support to the Australian Dollar is now providing cushion to the US Dollar.
While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that investors are awaiting a fresh trigger for a power-pack action.
Should the asset break below January 25 low at 0.7062, US Dollar bulls will drag the asset toward the psychological support at 0.7000 followed by January 17 low at 0.6948.
On the contrary, a break above August 11 high at 0.7137 will send the major toward the round-level resistance at 0.7200. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to June 3 high at 0.7283.
On the contrary, a downside move below December 29 low at 0.6710 will drag the major further toward December 22 low at 0.6650 followed by November 21 low at 0.6585.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7096
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6941
|Daily SMA50
|0.6816
|Daily SMA100
|0.6656
|Daily SMA200
|0.6812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.713
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7178
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes day’s low below 0.7100 amid risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair has refreshed its day’s low at 0.7083 as investors have turned risk-averse amid the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed a wild gyration in a 101.40-101.57 range as the volatility is accelerating dramatically.
EUR/USD reflects market tension around 1.0870 ahead of German GDP, Fed vs. ECB battle
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0870-60 as markets remain on a dicey floor ahead of the key central bank meetings and data. Adding strength to the market’s indecision could be the return of China and fears of a softer growth number from Germany.
Gold stays defensive above $1,920 support as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events during early Monday. The metal rose in the last six weeks before losing the upside momentum at the latest.
Why Ethereum bears need to be cautious about shorting ETH before $2,000
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the January rally subsided after three weeks. This tightening continues even after BTC shot up 3% over the weekend. Therefore, a short-term spike in buying pressure should is likely. This move could propel ETH to tag immediate hurdles, liquidating early bears.
Big risk this week Fed hikes 50 points
While the entire global investment community is apparently very excited about the US Federal Reserve slowing its rate increases to 25 point increments, there are strong reasons for arguing why another 50 point rate hike, or two, are still on the Fed menu.