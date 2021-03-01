AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls target 0.7880 in price recovery

- AUD/USD bulls taking control above the hourly 21-moving average.
- Bulls eye old support on the daily chart at 0.7880.
We have a bullish chart pattern on the daily time frame. Bulls can turn to the hourly chart for a vantage point and an optimal entry.
MACD is approaching positive territory and is therefore signalling a bullish environment for prospects of a deeper correction into the 0.78 area with a target point of 0.7880.
The following illustrates where the opportunity lies for a 1: 2.4 risk to reward setup.
Daily chart
As illustrated, the M-formation's neckline has a confluence with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level where the price would be expected to restest.
Hourly chart
The hourly conditions are bullish with MACD on the approach to positive territory and the price supported at old resistance and above the 21-moving average.
In an additional analysis, we have a similar opportunity on AUD/CAD's consolidation, as illustrated in this week's, The Watchlist: GBP/JPY, EUR/USD, CHF/JPY and more setups in the making.
Prior analysis, AUD/CAD daily chart
Prior analysis, 1-hour chart
Live market, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
