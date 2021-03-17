AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to daily resistance target

The Reverse Head & Shoulders is playing out for the bulls.

AUD/USD bulls looking for an upside surge to daily resistance.

As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Prospects for weekly H&S vs daily W-formation/Reverse H&S, the Reverse H&S is the most probable outcome at this juncture.

Prior analysis, Reverse H&S scenario

The daily charts are offering the prospects of either a W-formation if the price breaks the 78.6% or a more complicated scenario in the formation of a bullish Reverse Head & Shoulders:

Live market, daily chart, RH&S

Over the day's since the prior analysis, the daily chart has evolved into the formation of the right-hand shoulder (RHS) of the reverse head and shoulders (RH&S).

The bulls are in play at this juncture of support and the price would be expected to move to the upside.

The bulls can monitor for bullish conditions on a lower time frame to target the daily resistance structure.

Hourly chart