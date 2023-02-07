AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls at the ready for a test of 0.7020

- AUD/USD bulls look for a move to test 0.720 commitments.
- A first bullish day following a series of red days opens the risk of a move into the M-formaiton's neckline.
AUD/USD caught a bid on the back of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who spoke on Tuesday and doubled down on statements last week that disinflation has started. He was however arguing that stronger data could lead to a higher terminal rate than what the market is currently pricing.
Nonetheless, the markets were released that there was nothing uber dovish in his comments following a blockbuster Nonfarm Payrolls outcome from Friday's data. Subsequently, the stock market rallied and the high beta currencies, such as the Aussie, benefitted as Powell expects declines in inflation this year. Consequently, the following analysis is based on a bullish bias with both technicals and fundamentals aligning:
AUD/USD daily chart
The daily chart's daily M-formation leaves the scope for a move to head into the M-formaiton's neckline in a 50% mean reversion to test the 0.70s with the 61.8% ratio eyed higher up in the 0.7020s.
AUD/USD H4 chart
The W-formation on the 4-hour chart is a meanwhile bearish pattern that leaves the dynamic support structure vulnerable to a restest. However, the day is headed for a bullish close which puts the directional bias for the day ahead to the upside following three bear closes as signified by the red arrows.
AUD/USD H1 chart
The hourly chart shows that the price is riding the trendline support with eyes on the 0.6980s and then a test of the 0.70s for the day ahead. This thesis is founded on the basis that we are about to correct towards the daily M-formaiton's neckline as illustrated above. The price is now on the backside of the prior bearish leg and has also broken the structure of 0.6950 or thereabouts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.7000 after Powell delivered Premium
Fed Chair Powell temporarily boosted optimism pushing EUR/USD to 1.0766 saying that stronger-than-expected data will see the Fed raising rates accordingly. US Dollar bulls fight back and the pair trades below 1.0745.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2000 in Powell’s aftermath
GBP/USD flirted with 1.2100 within FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, but quickly trimmed gains and hovers around the 1.2000 figure. The US Federal Reserve further cooled expectations of a rate cut by year-end.
Gold: Holding above $1,860, but upside still seen limited Premium
Spot gold saw little action throughout the first half of the day, consolidating its latest losses just above the $1,860.00 threshold. The US Dollar mainly advanced against its European rivals, as certain caution reigned ahead of a speech from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, resulting in XAU/USD holding within familiar levels.
Vechain: No one wants to buy the top
VeChain price continues to display bullish cues, making it a digital asset worth keeping on the immediate watch list. The uptrend may surge at any moment, despite the skeptical market sentiment amongst traders.
Hawkish RBA Still Heading Higher
Growth in Australia should be sturdy enough to avoid recession, and with inflation still elevated at the highest rate in over 30 years, we do not expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates from now through mid-2024.