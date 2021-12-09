AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish momentum in play, bulls to buy the dip

- The 61.8% golden ratio and the old resistance could be on the cards. This comes in just below 0.7150.
- Below there, the daily support structure will instead be in focus near 0.7110.
Ahead of the last key events for the pair this week, including Chinese inflation data today and US Consumer Price Index on Friday, AUD/USD is correcting the recent bullish rally and buyers are n the prowl for an optimum entry point.
The following illustrates the daily and hourly perspective which leans with a bullish bias for the sessions and days ahead.
AUD/USD daily chart
The price has rallied to resistance and would be expected to correct at this juncture. The rally has consisted of three bullish daily candles (''Three White Soldiers'') that suggest a strong change in market sentiment.
With that being said, a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7111 is not out of the question, but the hourly conditions suggest a shallower correction to prior resistance could be on the cards. Bulls will start to look to engage on signs of stabilisation and demand coming in for a continuation opportunity.
AUD/USD H1 chart
The price is correcting to a 38.2% Fibo near 0.7160. The market could easily flip higher from here, although a deeper test to the 61.8% golden ratio and the old resistance could be on the cards. This comes in just below 0.7150 and will have a confluence with the 21-EMA.
Bulls will be looking for bullish conditions and structure from where to engage with the potential fresh bullish impulse. If there are no bullish tendencies with the price extending lower, then the daily support structure will instead be in focus near 0.7110.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
