AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull flag, upbeat China data and pre-RBA positioning highlight 0.6750 for buyers

- AUD/USD extends recovery from intraday low within bullish chart formation.
- China Caixin PMI, Australia TD Securities Inflation came in firmer for May.
- Sustained trading beyond key moving averages, upbeat RSI hints at confirmation of bullish pattern.
- Bull flag signals theoretical target of 0.6750, sellers need validation from 200-SMA.
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 0.6700 as it struggles to cheer upbeat catalysts at home amid early Monday in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the traders’ anxiety ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) data.
That said, strong US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) teased Aussie pair sellers during the week-start trading before the firmer Australia-China data recall the buyers. Earlier in the day, China’s Caixin Services PMI matches 57.1 market forecasts for May versus 56.4 previous readings. Before that, Australia’s TD Securities Inflation rose 0.9% MoM in May versus 0.2%. However, the downbeat prints of the TD Securities Inflation on a YoY basis join a reduction in the nation’s Company Gross Operating Profits for the first quarter (Q1) to prod the bulls.
Apart from that, the top line of the short-term bull flag, around 0.67000 round figure by the press time, challenges the AUD/USD pair buyers.
However, the Aussie pair’s successful trading above the 200 and 100 SMAs, as well as a three-day-old rising support line, keeps the pair buyers hopeful of crossing the immediate 0.6700 hurdle, which in turn highlights a theoretical run-up towards the 0.6750 mark.
During the likely rise, highs marked on May 16 and 19, respectively near 0.6710 and 0.6675, can act as intermediate halts.
Meanwhile, 100-SMA joins the stated flag’s bottom line to highlight the 0.6580 level as the short-term key support.
Following that, the ascending support line from the last Wednesday, near 0.6570, followed by the 200-SMA level of near 0.6545, can act as the last defense of the AUD/USD bulls.
AUD/USD: 30-Minutes chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6606
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6626
|Daily SMA50
|0.6664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6755
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6718
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0700 ahead of EU/ US data
EUR/USD is battling 1.0700, staying defensive at the start of the week on Monday. The US Dollar is holding post-US NFP gains amid cautious optimism, as investors assess the Fed interest rates outlook ahead of US ISM Services PMI. Eurozone PPI data eyed as well.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2400 amid a modest US Dollar strength, dragging the major lower for the second successive day on Monday. Markets repricing of the Fed interest rates outlook push the US Treasury bond yields higher. Focus shifts to US ISM Services PMI.
Gold finds short-term cushion above $1,940, more downside looks solid
Gold price has found a short-term cushion near $1,943.00, however, more downside seems favored. Gold price witnessed an intense sell-off after a mean-reversion move to near the 200-period EMA at $1,977.32.
Why Solana price is primed for 30% rally
Solana price shows quite a few developments on the daily chart, all of which point to a bullish future for SOL holders. Investors can expect a quick run-up, which could develop into a medium-term uptrend if these optimistic conditions remain bullish.
Will the rising tide eventually sink all boats?
Markets appear poised to ride last week's upward momentum as bubbly risk appetite finds a comfort pillow in hopes for a US soft landing after Congress approved a debt ceiling deal and as bullish sentiment coalesces around June skip by the Fed.