AUD/USD Price Analysis: Auctions below 0.6700 as soften Australian CPI cements steady RBA policy

- AUD/USD has shifted its business below 0.6700 after the Australian CPI softens consecutively.
- Subdued retail demand weighed heavily on Australian inflation.
- The 20-period EMA at 0.6686 is acting as a cushion for the Australian Dollar.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves below the round-level resistance of 0.6700 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset has turned rangebound after a vertical downside move post-softening of the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Monthly Australian inflation (Fed) softened further to 6.9% from the prior release of 7.4% as households’ spending has trimmed dramatically. Households are struggling in bearing the burden of inflated goods and services with their nominal growth in earnings. This has bolstered the intention of pausing the policy-tightening spell by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) from its April meeting.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a firmer recovery from 102.40. The recovery move by the USD Index has escalated to 102.60.
On a two-hour scale, AUD/USD has shown a decent upside after sensing strength near the upward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern, which is placed from March 10 low at 0.6564. The downward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from March 01 high at 0.6784.
In addition to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is making efforts in keeping itself in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will keep the Australian Dollar in the grip of bulls.
Should the asset breaks above March 13 high at 0.6717, Aussie bulls would drive the asset further toward March 07 high at 0.67478 followed by the horizontal resistance plotted from February 23 low at 0.6781.
On the contrary, a slippage below March 15 low at 0.6564 will drag the asset toward October 4 high at 0.6547 and the round-level support at 0.6500.
AUD/USD two-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6671
|Daily SMA50
|0.6834
|Daily SMA100
|0.6796
|Daily SMA200
|0.6755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
