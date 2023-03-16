AUD/USD Price Analysis: Any recovery remains elusive below 0.6705

- AUD/USD pares the biggest daily loss in a week amid sluggish markets, retreats from daily high of late.
- Bearish MACD signals, steady RSI suggests a continuation of downtrend.
- Six-week-old descending resistance line, 100-SMA restrict immediate upside.
- Aussie bulls remain confused below 200-SMA; one-week-long horizontal support puts a floor under the prices.
AUD/USD struggles to keep the daily gains around 0.6620 as it consolidates the biggest slump in a week during Thursday’s sluggish morning in Europe, after a volatile Wednesday that rocked markets with a risk-off mood.
In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the bearish MACD signals and RSI (14) line, as well as the repeated failures to cross a 1.5-month-long resistance line and the 100-SMA, to tease the intraday sellers.
However, an area comprising multiple lows marked since March 07, between 0.6565 and 0.6575, appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD bears.
Also acting as the downside filters are the tops marked during October 2022 around 0.6545 and 0.6520.
On the contrary, the aforementioned resistance and the 100-SMA, respectively near 0.6690 and 0.6705, restrict short-term AUD/USD advances amid downbeat oscillators.
Even if the AUD/USD bulls manage to cross the 0.6705 hurdle, the monthly high near 0.6785 and the 0.6800 round figure will precede the 200-SMA resistance of around 0.6830 to challenge the risk-barometer pair’s further upside.
To sum up, AUD/UDS is likely to remain bearish but the road towards the south appears bumpy.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.6619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6732
|Daily SMA50
|0.6876
|Daily SMA100
|0.6773
|Daily SMA200
|0.6769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.659
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
