AUD/USD plummets below 0.6750 as US Dollar extends upside

- AUD/USD falls vertically below 0.6750 amid risk-off mood.
- The US Dollar gains ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August.
- The Australian Dollar will be guided by RBA Bullock’s speech on Thursday.
The AUD/USD pair plunges below the crucial support of 0.6750 in Tuesday’s European session. The Aussie asset has been hit hard as the US Dollar (USD) extends its upside ahead of a slew of United States (US) economic data this week.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, inches closer to a two-week high of 102.00. Meanwhile, the market sentiment remains risk-averse as speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start reducing interest rates this month aggressively has eased. S&P 500 futures have posted significant losses in European trading hours.
Traders see a little chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) this month as the revised estimate for the United States (US) Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth showed that the economy at a faster pace of 3% than flash estimates of 2.8% on an annualized basis.
For fresh cues on the Fed interest rate cut path, investors await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August, which will be published on Friday. In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. Activities in the manufacturing sector are expected to have contracted at a slower pace, with the PMI coming in at 47.5 from July’s reading of 46.8.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens as the current market mood bodes poorly for risky assets. On the domestic front, the major trigger for the Aussie will be the Q2 GDP data, which will be published on Wednesday. The Australian economy is estimated to have expanded at a faster pace of 0.3% than 0.1% growth registered in the January-March period.
This week, investors will also focus on Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock’s speech on Thursday. Investors will look for fresh cues about whether the RBA will pivot to policy normalization this year.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1000, US PMIs awaited
EUR/USD resumes the downside toward 1.1000 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair stays on a slippery slope, courtesy of the sustained US Dollar recovery, a cautious mood and uncertainty around the ECB's rate outlook. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD drops back toward 1.3100 ahead of US PMI data
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure, eyeing 1.3100 in European trading on Tuesday. A fresh US Dollar uptick and a risk-averse market environment bode ill for the pair, as traders shift their focus to the US ISM manufacturing PMI data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold seesaws as traders fold their arms ahead of labor market data
Gold trades around $2,500 as risk recedes, markets are calm, and the US Dollar recovers marginally. Traders await US labor market data this week before determining their next moves.
Bitcoin and Ethereum whale activity declines 50% while BTC, ETH accumulation continues
Bitcoin and Ethereum whale activity has slowed down since mid-March 2024 when it hit its peak this year. In March 2024, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices hit a peak of $73,777 and $4,093. The two largest cryptocurrencies have noted a correction in their prices since then.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.