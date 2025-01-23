AUD/USD oscillates below 0.6300 as investors await more clarity on Trump’s tariff policy

AUD/USD trades sideways below 0.6300 as investors have been sidelined due to the absence of a full-fledged Trump tariff plan.

The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Investors await the Australian Q4 CPI data, which will influence expectations for RBA’s policy decision next month.

The AUD/USD pair trades in a narrow range below the immediate resistance of 0.6300 in Thursday’s North American session. The Aussie pair is stuck in a tight range as investors seek more clarity on United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff plan.

Donald Trump has not released his full-fledged tariff plan yet, but market participants were anticipating that he would unveil tariff hikes for all trading partners soon after returning to the White House. He has only signaled that his neighbors, Canada and Mexico, could attract 25% tariffs, and China could face 10%, which will come into effect on February 1.

The release of fewer Trump tariff plans has kept investors on their toes. This has led to caution among investors towards risk-sensitive assets, which has improved the safe-haven demand of the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, gains ground after posting a fresh two-week low near 107.75 but is trading subduedly, at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, investors shift their focus to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Investors will mainly focus on the Fed’s monetary policy guidance as it is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.

On the Aussie front, investors await the Q4 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be released on Wednesday. The inflation data will significantly influence market speculation about whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will start reducing interest rates from the monetary policy meeting next month. Currently, traders fully price in a 25-basis points (bps) interest rate reduction by the RBA in February that will push interest rates lower to 4.10%.