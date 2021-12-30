AUD/USD: Mildly bid near 0.7250 with eyes on Aussie National Cabinet

- AUD/USD retreats from intraday high, stays around six-week top.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed messages, light calendar.
- Record cases in Australia pushes PM Morrison to hold snap cabinet meeting.
- US data, yields also eyed for clear direction, year-end inaction remains as a trading barrier.
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around multi-day top marked the previous day, up 0.10% near 0.7260 during the late Asian session on Thursday.
While the softer US dollar helped the Aussie pair buyers the previous day, fears emanating from the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, join geopolitical headlines to recently weighing on the quote.
Australia reports the record high daily covid infections, around 19,677 at the latest, despite cheering 90% vaccination status. The Pacific major previously announced an easing of activity restrictions among the state borders but is likely to recall some of the lockdown actions during today’s snap cabinet meeting.
Ahead of the meeting, the opposition party leader Anthony Albanese said, per ABC News, “The Prime Minister says he's changing gears but truth is he's stalled recovery. The truth is there's so much uncertainty out there what we need out of today's meeting is some clarity."
Elsewhere, Reuters quotes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The US urges Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to release stand news staff members immediately.” Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz raised concerns over Iran’s lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear program and ballistic missile development.
It’s worth noting that the AUD/USD pairs cheered downbeat US dollar moves and softer US data the previous day. The US Dollar Index (DXY) poked monthly low on Wednesday amid a jump in the US Treasury yields that rallied the most in three weeks after the US seven-year Treasury bond auction showed disappointing demand for the government securities during the holiday period. Talking about data, the US Pending Home Sales for November dropped below the forecast of +0.5% to -2.2% MoM whereas Good Trade Balance hit a record deficit of $-97.8B versus $-83.2B prior.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.55% while the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses near 4,784. Further, Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed to track their Wall Street counterparts.
That said, AUD/USD traders await words from Australia Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison for fresh impulse amid fears of fresh activity restrictions. In absence of this, the quote may extend the latest run-up.
Following that, the US Weekly Jobless Claims and Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index for December, expected 205K and 62 versus 205K and 61.8 respectively, will decorate the calendar while risk catalysts will be important as well.
Technical analysis
A 50-SMA bullish cross over the 100-SMA joins firmer MACD and RSI conditions to keep AUD/USD buyers hopeful to overcome an upward sloping trend line from November 30, around 0.7270. Following that, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of November 15 to December 03 downside, around 0.7290, will be on focus.
On the contrary, a one-week-old horizontal support line restricts short-term AUD/USD downside around 0.7200, a break of which will aim for 50-SMA and 200-SMA, respectively near 0.7195 and 0.7175.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7261
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.7252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7158
|Daily SMA50
|0.7267
|Daily SMA100
|0.729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7449
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300, focus on coronavirus, yields
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1300 amid a damp mood. Tepid risk tone and firmer Treasury yields lift the US dollar across the board. Slowing volumes amid year-end trading will continue to play out. Omicron updates, US Jobless Claims eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 50% Fibo. but bulls not out of the woods
GBP/USD reverses the early Asian gains while easing to 1.3485 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable pair registers a failure to cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of October-December downside, around 1.3500.
Gold: Year-end flows to keep the price choppy around $1,800 Premium
In Thursday’s trading so far, gold price is extending the previous bearish momentum, as the Treasury yields hold the recent advance. Meanwhile, the market mood remains cautious, underpinning the dollar’s safe-haven demand at gold’s expense.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.