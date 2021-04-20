AUD/USD: Mildly bid above 0.7750 despite mixed RBA minutes, PBOC inaction

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday high following RBA minutes, PBOC rate decision.
- RBA minutes reiterate dislike for unemployment rate, PBOC leaves interest rates unchanged.
- Risk-on mood backs the bulls, US dollar consolidation test further upside.
- Qualitative catalysts will be in the spotlight amid a light calendar.
AUD/USD stays well bid near 0.7780, up 0.25% intraday, during early Tuesday. While mild risk-on mood favored the quote initially in Asia, minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting and the PBOC Interest Rate Decision favored the bulls off-late.
As per the latest RBA minutes, the board members remain committed to doing what it reasonably can do to support Australian economy while citing the need for "highly supportive" monetary conditions.
Read: RBA Minutes: No hurry to tighten policy settings
Further, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) matches wide market expectations of keeping the benchmark rates unchanged. That said, the PBOC keeps one-year and five-year around 3.85% and 4.65% respectively during the latest monetary policy meeting.
Read: PBOC keeps one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85%
Market sentiment dwindles amid headlines concerning Russia, China and the coronavirus (COVID-19). While geopolitical fears emanating from Kremlin and Beijing test the bulls, mixed concerns on covid join US President Joe Biden’s readiness to alter some parts of his $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending to favor the optimists.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains after stepping back from the record top the previous day. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firm at around 1.60% whereas the US dollar index (DXY) consolidate the heaviest drop in 2021 with a corrective pullback to 91.10.
Given the initial market reaction to the day’s key events in Asia, AUD/USD pair traders may have to keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse. Herein, comments from China's President Xi Jinping will be important as he will be addressing a forum on global risks and might convey the Washington-Beijing tussles over there.
Technical analysis
Multiple tops around 0.7800, marked since early January, test AUD/USD buyers cheering sustained trading beyond the 50-day SMA level of 0.7720.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7772
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.7758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7675
|Daily SMA200
|0.7433
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7785
|Previous Daily Low
|0.752
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.759
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7953
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12. The cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months. Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
The 3 currencies to watch this week
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can’t lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.