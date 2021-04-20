PBOC keeps one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is out with the latest statement, announcing that it has maintained the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85% for the 12th straight month at its April fixing.
Meanwhile, the five-year LPR was also left unchanged at 4.65% in April. The Chinese central bank’s decision met market expectations.
According to the latest Reuters poll, China is expected to keep the one-year LPR steady until the end of 2021.
The AUD/USD pair ticked higher on the PBOC rate decision and RBA April meeting’s minutes release, looking to surpass the 0.78 barrier. Meanwhile, USD/CNY trades modestly flat at 6.5081, as of writing.
About PBOC Rate decision
The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China. If the PBoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CNY. Likewise, if the PBoC has a dovish view on the Chinese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
