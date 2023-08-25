AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.6480 upside hurdle amid cautious markets, Fed Chair Powell in the spotlight

- AUD/USD licks its wounds after falling the most in three weeks the previous day.
- Markets brace for key central bank speeches at Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Mixed concerns about policy pivot, higher for longer rates prod traders amid light calendar.
- US Dollar stays firmer on mostly upbeat data, hawkish Fed talks ahead of Powell’s speech.
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6410-15 amid a lackluster Asian session on Friday, after a heavily volatile Thursday.
The Aussie pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day while reversing from the weekly top, as well as the key resistance line, as the US Dollar cheered broad risk-off mood and mostly upbeat US data, not to forget recently hawkish Fed speak. However, the cautious mood ahead of today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium restricts the risk-barometer pair’s immediate moves.
It should be noted that the mixed concerns about China, Australia’s biggest customer, also prod the AUD/USD moves.
That said, US-China optimism appears to fade as the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, “China will state its stance on economic and trade matters of concern,” while adding that they will push financial institutions to expand credit to businesses. China’s Commerce Ministry also called on the US to cancel potential arms sales to Taiwan, which in turn flagged fears of geopolitical tension when US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits Beijing next week.
Elsewhere, Australia’s Trade Minister Dan Tehan appeared optimistic about getting a better EU free trade deal offer after negotiations stalled in July.
Talking about the US data, the Durable Goods Orders for July marked the biggest slump since April 2020 by posting a -5.2% MoM figure versus -4.0% expected and 4.4% prior growth (revised). However, the Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation marked a positive surprise with 0.5% figures versus 0.2% market forecasts and previous readings. Further, the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft also improved to 0.1% while matching the analysts’ estimations compared to -0.4% marked in June.
Additionally, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July improved to 0.12 from -0.33 prior whereas the Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index for August was 12.0 versus -20.0 previous readings. On the same line, the weekly figures of the Initial Jobless Claims and Continuing Jobless Claims eased and signaled positive employment conditions.
After witnessing the mixed data, the Fed hawks allowed the US dollar to stay firmer. First, former St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard underpinned the US Dollar’s strength with his hawkish remarks. “The reacceleration could put upward pressure on inflation and thus makes it impossible for the Fed to start cutting rates anytime soon,” said Fed’s Bullard in an interview with Bloomberg. While Bullard was hawkish, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker teased an end of rate hike trajectory whereas Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins defended a “higher for longer” bias for rates.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red whereas the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yield prints mild weekly losses despite rising to the highest level since 2007 earlier in the week, as well as posting firmer closing the previous day. That said, the S&P500 Futures appears dicey near 4,390 after reversing from the weekly top with heavy losses.
Moving on, a light calendar may restrict immediate AUD/USD moves amid cautious markets. However, the bearish bias remains impulsive considering Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish nature.
Technical analysis
A clear U-turn from the six-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.6480 by the press time, keeps the AUD/USD bears hopeful of witnessing the fresh Year-To-Date (YTD) low, currently around 0.6365.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6416
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.6417
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6511
|Daily SMA50
|0.6646
|Daily SMA100
|0.6657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6488
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6413
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.6480 upside hurdle amid cautious markets, Fed Chair Powell in the spotlight
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6410-15, after a heavily volatile Thursday. The Aussie pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day while reversing from the weekly top, as well as the key resistance line, as the US Dollar cheered broad risk-off mood and mostly upbeat US data.
EUR/USD drills 10-week low near 1.0800 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, Fed Powell’s speech
EUR/USD bears keep control at the lowest level in 2.5 months despite struggling with the 200-DMA support amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The Euro pair dropped the most in a month the previous day, as well as refreshed the multi-day bottom before a few hours, while flirting with the 1.0800 level.
Gold hovers above $1,900 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Gold price struggles to continue the winning streak, trading around $1,915 per troy ounce. The yellow metal is on the path to recover from the losses registered in the previous four weeks ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
BRICS set to abandon US Dollar for trade settlements; Doors for crypto adoption open
The US Dollar has been losing influence over the global markets owing to the worsening foreign relations between countries such as BRICS. One of the biggest decisions seems to be coming from the Eastern hemisphere, which could have a long-lasting bearish impact on USD but could allow for a better future for cryptocurrencies.
US Jackson Hole symposium: Powell’s speech to move markets
In a quiet data week, the market’s focus remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium for any policy tweaks from Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics, and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.