AUD/USD juggles around 0.6400 ahead of US/Aussie PMI

- AUD/USD struggles to find a decisive move ahead of the preliminary US/Australia PMI for August.
- Investors anticipate less-hawkish interest rate guidance from Fed chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Symposium.
- The Australian Dollar fails to deliver a decisive move despite the PBoC lowering its one-year PLR to 3.45%.
The AUD/USD pair trades back and forth in a narrow range around 0.6400 as investors prepare for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which will start on Thursday. The Aussie asset struggles to find a decisive move ahead of the preliminary United States/Australia PMI for August, which will be released this week.
S&P500 is expected to open on a bullish note, following positive cues from overnight futures. US equities are broadly expected to rebound after a healthy corrective move as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not raise interest rates further. Market participants anticipate that inflation is easing as expected in spite of tight labor market conditions.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade sideways marginally below 103.50 ahead of Jackson Hole. Investors anticipate less-hawkish interest rate guidance from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell as United States inflation continues to ease despite tight labor market conditions. Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury Yields jump near 4.32% as the ‘last mile’ of US inflation will continue to discomfort Fed policymakers.
Before Jackson Hole Symposium, investors will focus on the preliminary S&P Global PMI, which will be released on Wednesday at 13:45 GMT.
The Australian Dollar fails to deliver a decisive move despite the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowering its one-year Prime Lending Rate (PLR) by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.45% while investors anticipated a rate cut by 15 bps. The Australian Dollar, being a proxy for China’s economic prospects, is facing the wrath of weak demand in China due to a higher jobless rate and significant deflation risks.
On Wednesday, investors will focus on the preliminary S&P PMI data for August. Manufacturing and Services PMI are seen steady at 49.6 and 47.9 respectively.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.641
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6574
|Daily SMA50
|0.6676
|Daily SMA100
|0.6669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6429
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6379
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.641
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0900
EUR/USD retreated below 1.0900 after rising above that level earlier in the day but didn't have a difficult time finding support. Although the cautious market stance helps the USD stay resilient against its rivals, investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.2750
GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum and dropped below 1.2750 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains in the process. The mixed action in Wall Street allows the US Dollar to hold its ground following a bearish opening to the week and limits the pair's upside.
Gold: XAU/USD consolidates losses ahead of first-tier events Premium
Spot Gold bottomed at $1,884.77 on Monday, its lowest since mid-March. XAU/USD recovered throughout the first half of the day on easing US Dollar demand but lost its positive momentum and trades flat for the day around the $1,890 mark.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
S&P 500 News: Index opens higher as focus turns to Nvidia earnings, Jackson Hole
The S&P 500 has surprisingly opened higher on Monday despite negative headlines out of China. The Chinese central bank cut several important interest rates just one week after doing so on August 14.