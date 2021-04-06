AUD/USD ignores strong China Caixin Services PMI ahead of RBA rate decision

- AUD/USD keeps retreat to the mid-0.7600s despite upbeat China activity numbers.
- China Caixin Services PMI jumps to 54.3 in March, Aussie ANZ Job Advertisements rose as well.
- Risk dwindles amid a lack of major directives but bears’ aren’t invited.
- RBA may sound optimistic while conveying monetary policy inaction, though bonds, employment are the keywords to follow.
AUD/USD pauses pullback from intraday top of 0.7662 around 0.7650 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair takes clues from China’s Caixin Services PMI data for March but cautious sentiment ahead of the RBA probes the recovery moves.
China’s Caixin Services PMI differs from the Caixin Manufacturing PMI while rising to 54.3 versus 51.7 market consensus and 51.5 previous readouts. Earlier in the day, Australia’s March month ANZ Job Advertisements grew past-7.2% prior (revised to 8.8% afterward) to 7.4%.
Read: China's Caixin Services PMI unexpectedly jumps to 54.3 in March, AUD/USD uninspired
Other than the wait for the RBA, the shift in the market sentiment also challenges AUD/USD upside. The market seems to consolidate the previous day’s gains as the latest recent headlines from the UK and Japan tests the optimism. Among them, the UK’s signals to restrict the AstraZeneca vaccine for young people join Japan’s fears of a rate cut and the probable economic imbalances.
On the contrary, New Zealand’s opening of national borders with Australia and recovering coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions at home test the bears.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures ease 0.10% intraday from the record top, flashed the previous day, to 4,064. Though, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop below 1.70%, down 3.4 basis points (bps), by the press time.
After witnessing the initial reaction to the upbeat activity numbers from Australia’s biggest customer, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting decision for fresh impulse.
Read: When is the RBA Interest Rate Decision and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Technical analysis
The 0.7560-55 support zone comprising the neckline of the short-term head-and-shoulders becomes the key to watch during the AUD/USD pullback moves. Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond 100-day SMA, around 0.7640, enables AUD/USD buyers to keep their eyes on the mid-March low surrounding the 0.7700 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.765
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.7644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7683
|Daily SMA50
|0.7718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7641
|Daily SMA200
|0.7396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7661
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.