AUD/USD has likely moved into a consolidation phase – UOB

AUD/USD is now seen navigating within the 0.7660-0.7800 range in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected AUD to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that ‘the next major resistance at 0.7820 is likely out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as AUD rose to 0.7816. However, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp and swift sell-off from the high (AUD plummeted to 0.7709 during NY hours). The rapid drop appears to overdone but there is room for AUD to test the major support at 0.7700. For today, a sustained decline below this level is unlikely (next support is at 0.7660). Resistance is at 0.7755 followed by 0.7780.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (20 Apr, spot at 0.7770), we noted that ‘the outlook for AUD is positive and the next resistance is at 0.7820’. AUD rose subsequently and came within a few pips of 0.7820 (high of 0.7816). That said, we did not expect the sharp sell-off from the high as AUD plummeted to an overnight low of 0.7709. While our ‘strong support’ level at 0.7700 is still intact, the rapid loss in momentum indicates that the positive phase in AUD has run its course. The current movement is viewed as the early stages of a consolidation phase and AUD is expected to trade between 0.7660 and 0.7800 for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI data awaited.
Gold looks to $1800 once again, with symmetrical triangle in play
Gold is building onto Tuesday’s rally, benefiting from broad risk-aversion, fuelled by growing coronavirus concerns. The strength in the US Treasury yields fails to temper the sentiment around the gold buyers, as the technical setup also remains in favor of the optimists.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.