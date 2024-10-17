AUD/USD gives up half of upbeat Aussie Employment-inspired gains

- AUD/USD surrenders some intraday gains as the US Dollar gains further.
- Surprisingly upbeat Australian labor market data would force the RBA to maintain a hawkish interest rate stance.
- The US Dollar extends gains on expectations of Donald Trump winning presidential elections.
The AUD/USD pair surrenders half of its intraday gains after rising to 0.6700, which were inspired by the upbeat Australian Employment data for September in Thursday’s European session.
The Aussie labor market data showed that the economy added fresh 64.1K jobs, which were unexpectedly higher as market participants projected lower payrolls at 25K than 42.6K in August. The Unemployment Rate grew steadily by 4.1%, while economists expected it to accelerate to 4.2%.
Upbeat Aussie Employment data is expected to restrict Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) officials from hiking interest rates anytime this year.
Though the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its major peers, the upside in the Aussie pair is expected to remain restricted as the US Dollar (USD) extends its upside on expectations that former US President Donald Trump will defeat Democratic Kamala Harris in presidential elections. Market experts expect higher tariffs on imports, loosening financial conditions and more tax cuts in Trump 2.O administration.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises over 10-week high above 103.50.
Going forward, the next move in the US Dollar will be influenced by the United States (US) Retail Sales data for September, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Retail Sales data is estimated to have grown by 0.3%.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious near 1.0850, as ECB rate decision looms
EUR/USD trades with caution near 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles, despite a steady US Dollar and a positive shift in risk sentiment, as ECB rate cut bets remain a drag on the Euro. ECB policy announcements and President Lagarde's presser eyed.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is grinding higher to retest 1.3000 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a recovery in risk sentiment and a pause in the US Dollar advance. All eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for fresh trading directives.
Gold price bulls retain control near record high, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price prolongs its one-week-old uptrend for the third straight day and touches a fresh all-time peak, around the $2,685-2,686 region during the early European session on Thursday.
European Central Bank set to trim interest rates again as economic outlook worsens
The European Central Bank is expected to cut benchmark interest rates by 25 bps at the October policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.