AUD/USD flirts with 50-day SMA, seems vulnerable near multi-week low ahead of FOMC minutes

- AUD/USD trades with negative bias for the fifth straight day amid a modest USD strength.
- Disappointment over China’s stimulus update exerts additional pressure on the Aussie.
- Traders now look to FOMC minutes for short-term impetus ahead of US inflation figures.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to the 0.6760 area and drifts into negative territory for the fifth straight day on Wednesday. Spot prices drop to the 0.6725-0.6720 region during the first half of the European session, closer to over a three-week low touched on Tuesday, with bears flirting with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to be undermined by the disappointment over China's stimulus update, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, exerts some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. China's National Development and Reform Commission stated on Tuesday that the economy is facing more complex internal and external environments and also fell short of announcing any new major stimulus plans. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed a relatively hawkish minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) September meeting.
Meanwhile, investors have been paring bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and an oversized interest rate cut in November amid signs of a still resilient US labor market. This keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond elevated above the 4% threshold and the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, close to a seven-week high touched last Friday. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets benefits the safe-haven buck and weighs on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recent retracement slide from the highest level since February 2023, around the 0.6940-0.6945 region touched last month. Bearish traders, however, seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path before placing fresh bets. Hence, the market focus will glued to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes later this Wednesday, which will be followed by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|0.18%
|0.25%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|0.93%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|0.70%
|-0.21%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.00%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.71%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.67%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.74%
|-0.20%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.62%
|-0.32%
|NZD
|-0.93%
|-0.70%
|-0.71%
|-0.67%
|-0.74%
|-0.62%
|-0.94%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.21%
|0.22%
|0.29%
|0.20%
|0.32%
|0.94%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
