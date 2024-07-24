AUD/USD extends losing streak on downbeat Aussie economic outlook

AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.6600 on multiple headwinds.

China’s poor economic outlook, sliding iron ore prices, and weak Aussie Judo Bank flash PMI have weighed heavily on the Australian Dollar.

The US Dollar will dance to the tunes of the US PCE inflation report for June.

The AUD/USD pair extends its losing spell for the eighth trading session on Wednesday. The Aussie asset remains in the bearish trajectory due to multiple headwinds. China’s weak economic prospects, sliding base metals’ prices, and weak Judo Bank flash PMI have weighed heavily on the Australian Dollar (AUD).

The Australian Dollar has faced an intense sell-off due to China’s poor economic outlook. China’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew weaker than projected due to vulnerable demand from domestic and in the overseas market. Concerns over GDP growth of world’s second-largest economy remaining sluggish deepened after a surprise rate-cut decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) on Monday and an absence of significant spending measures in the Third Plenum. Being a proxy for China’s economic prospects, the Australian Dollar has been hit in the last few trading sessions.

Meanwhile, China’s poor economic outlook has resulted in a sharp fall in prices of base metals. Iron ore prices have hit their lowest level in three weeks. This has brought a negative impact on the Australian Dollar, being the largest exporter of the base metal in the world.

In early Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the preliminary Judo Bank PMI report showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 50.2 from the former release of 50.7. The Manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 47.4 but contracted again. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in manufacturing activities. The Service PMI expanded at a slower pace to 50.8 from the former release of 51.2.

Dismal market sentiment has also kept pressure on the Aussie asset. While the US Dollar (USD) clings to gains due to deepening United States (US) political uncertainty. The US Dollar Index (DXY) grips gains to near 104.50.

This week, investors will keenly focus on the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will be published on Friday. The inflation gauge will indicate whether current market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from September are appropriate.