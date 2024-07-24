AUD/USD extends losing streak on downbeat Aussie economic outlook

- AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.6600 on multiple headwinds.
- China’s poor economic outlook, sliding iron ore prices, and weak Aussie Judo Bank flash PMI have weighed heavily on the Australian Dollar.
- The US Dollar will dance to the tunes of the US PCE inflation report for June.
The AUD/USD pair extends its losing spell for the eighth trading session on Wednesday. The Aussie asset remains in the bearish trajectory due to multiple headwinds. China’s weak economic prospects, sliding base metals’ prices, and weak Judo Bank flash PMI have weighed heavily on the Australian Dollar (AUD).
The Australian Dollar has faced an intense sell-off due to China’s poor economic outlook. China’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew weaker than projected due to vulnerable demand from domestic and in the overseas market. Concerns over GDP growth of world’s second-largest economy remaining sluggish deepened after a surprise rate-cut decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) on Monday and an absence of significant spending measures in the Third Plenum. Being a proxy for China’s economic prospects, the Australian Dollar has been hit in the last few trading sessions.
Meanwhile, China’s poor economic outlook has resulted in a sharp fall in prices of base metals. Iron ore prices have hit their lowest level in three weeks. This has brought a negative impact on the Australian Dollar, being the largest exporter of the base metal in the world.
In early Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the preliminary Judo Bank PMI report showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 50.2 from the former release of 50.7. The Manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 47.4 but contracted again. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in manufacturing activities. The Service PMI expanded at a slower pace to 50.8 from the former release of 51.2.
Dismal market sentiment has also kept pressure on the Aussie asset. While the US Dollar (USD) clings to gains due to deepening United States (US) political uncertainty. The US Dollar Index (DXY) grips gains to near 104.50.
This week, investors will keenly focus on the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will be published on Friday. The inflation gauge will indicate whether current market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from September are appropriate.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.0850 after weak German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. Preliminary July PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone came in below analysts' estimates, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus now shifts to US PMI report.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2900 following UK PMI
GBP/USD has found fresh demand and regained 1.2900 in the European session. The UK PMI data showed that the private sector continued to grow in July, lifting the Pound Sterling, despite the risk-averse market atmosphere. US PMI data are next on tap.
Gold trades higher on stagflation fears, Harris’ nomination
Gold recovers for a second day in a row, trading back up in the $2,410s as “stagflation” fears mount. The term, which describes above-trend inflation coupled with weak growth and jobs data, is a portmanteau of “stagnant” and “inflation”.
Bitcoin price volatility expected amid speculation of Kamala Harris joining Bitcoin Conference with Donald Trump
Bitcoin price struggles around $66,000 on Wednesday. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced minor outflows on Tuesday, coinciding with the continued movement of Mt. Gox funds for repayment, which could exert downward pressure on Bitcoin's price.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank of Canada eyes another rate cut on easing inflation expectation
The Canadian central bank is seen cutting rates for the second consecutive meeting and the decision will be announced at 13:45 GMT. Governor Tiff Macklem’s press conference will follow at 14:30 GMT.