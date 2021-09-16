AUD/USD drops to multi-week lows below 0.7300 on broad USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in American session.
  • US Dollar Index extends rally, closes in on 93.00.
  • Strong US Retail Sales data, rising US T-bond yields boost USD.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower following the disappointing employment data from Australia during the Asian trading hours on Thursday and extended its slide in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since late August at 0.7288, losing 0.64% on a daily basis.

DXY rises toward 93.00 on upbeat data

The renewed USD strength in the American session seems to be weighing on AUD/USD. The US Dollar Index is currently rising 0.5% on the day at 92.93.

The data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Thursday that Retail Sales increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis in August. This reading beat the market expectation for a decline of 0.7% and helped the greenback outperform its rivals. Additionally, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index improved sharply to 30.7 in September from 19.4 in August.

Commenting on the US data, "the US consumer was out and about in August, contrary to the depressing University of Michigan's ten-year trough in its Consumer Sentiment Index," said FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "Will these figures push the Federal Reserve to taper its bond-buying scheme? An early withdrawal of stimulus would hurt stocks."

US Data Analysis: Strong demand, weaker inflation, Goldilocks state for markets set to return.

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 3%, providing an additional boost to the USD. 

On Friday, the HIA New Home Sales for August will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7284
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 0.7333
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7318
Daily SMA50 0.7352
Daily SMA100 0.7516
Daily SMA200 0.7608
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7339
Previous Daily Low 0.73
Previous Weekly High 0.7469
Previous Weekly Low 0.7345
Previous Monthly High 0.7427
Previous Monthly Low 0.7106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7324
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7315
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7309
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7286
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7271
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7348
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7363
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7386

 

 

