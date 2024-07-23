AUD/USD dives further to near 0.6600 on China’s fragile economic outlook

AUD/USD plummets to near 0.6620 as investors worry about China’s economic prospects.

Firm speculation for RBA to maintain a restrictive interest rate framework for longest fails to support the Australian Dollar.

The risk-averse market mood improves the US Dollar’s appeal as a safe haven.

The AUD/USD pair extends its losing spell for the seventh trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie asset weakens to near the round-level support of 0.6620 as the Australian Dollar (AUD) has been hit hard, being a liquid proxy of China’s Yuan.

The Chinese economy is going through a vulnerable phase due to weak demand from domestic and the overseas market. The economy expanded at a slower pace of 0.7% in the second quarter than estimates of 1.1% and the prior release of 1.5%.

Meanwhile, concerns over China’s economic prospects deepened after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) surprisingly came out with a 10 basis points (bps) cut in short-and-long term in Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) on Monday.

China’s poor economic outlook has outweighed the Australian Dollar’s strength that was driven by firm speculation over the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintaining its monetary policy restrictive for longest among Group of Seven (G-7) economies. Investors also expect that the RBA could hike its Official Cash Rate (OCR) further due to persistent inflationary pressures and stable labor market.

Going forward, investors will focus on preliminary Australian Judo Bank PMI data for July, which will be published on Wednesday.

The market sentiment remains risk-averse amid United States (US) political uncertainty. S&P 500 futures exhibit a subdued performance in European trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges higher to 104.40.

This week, there are plenty of triggers for the US Dollar, which will scrutinize the appropriateness of current market expectations pointing to rate cuts in September.