AUD/USD consolidates around 0.6200 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI

- AUD/USD trades back and forth around 0.6200 with investors focusing on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
- The Fed has signaled fewer interest rate cuts for this year.
- RBA policymakers need to be confident that inflation will decline as per their expectations before pivoting to interest rate cuts.
The AUD/USD pair trades sideways around 0.6200 in Friday’s North American session. The Aussie pair consolidates as investors await the United States (US) ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December, which will be published at 15:00 GMT.
Economists expect the Manufacturing PMI to have remained unchanged at 48.4, suggesting that activities contracted at a steady pace. Signs of weakness in factory activities would boost expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will follow a “slower and cautious” interest rate cut approach this year.
In the latest dot plot, the Fed signaled fewer interest rate cuts this year as policymakers were upbeat over the US economic outlook. For the upcoming policy meeting on January 29, the Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data, the US Dollar (USD) drops slightly. Still, it is close to an over two-year high, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading around 109.00.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades sideways as investors await monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which will be released on Wednesday. The monthly CPI is estimated to have grown by 2.3%, faster than the former release of 2.1%. Signs of accelerating price pressures would force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to delay plans of pivoting to interest rate cuts.
RBA Governor Michele Bullock said on December 10 that the central bank doesn’t need to see inflation returning in the desired range to start reducing its Official Cash Rate (OCR). However, the board needs to be “confident” that price pressures will return to the central bank’s target of 2%.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0300 after US PMI data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.0300 on Friday. The pair breathes a sigh of relief as the US Dollar rally stalls, even as markets stay cautious amid geopolitical risks and Trump's tariff plans. US ISM PMI improved to 49.3 in December, beating expectations.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2400 as the mood improves
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades around 1.2400 in the American session on Friday. A broad pullback in the US Dollar allows the pair to find some respite after losing over 1% on Thursday. A better mood limits US Dollar gains.
Gold retreats below $2,650 in quiet end to the week
Gold shed some ground on Friday after rising more than 1% on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trimmed pre-opening losses and stands at around 4.57%, undermining demand for the bright metal. Market players await next week's first-tier data.
Stellar bulls aim for double-digit rally ahead
Stellar extends its gains, trading above $0.45 on Friday after rallying more than 32% this week. On-chain data indicates further rally as XLM’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked rise. Additionally, the technical outlook suggests a rally continuation projection of further 40% gains.
Week ahead – US NFP to test the markets, Eurozone CPI data also in focus
King Dollar flexes its muscles ahead of Friday’s NFP. Eurozone flash CPI numbers awaited as euro bleeds. Canada’s jobs data to impact bets of a January BoC cut. Australia’s CPI and Japan’s wages also on tap.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.