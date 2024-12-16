AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.6370 amid a softer USD not out of the woods yet

AUD/USD attracts some buyers on Monday amid a modest USD downtick.

The RBA’s dovish tilt and China’s economic woes cap gains for the Aussie.

Traders seem reluctant to place directional bets ahead of the Fed decision.

The AUD/USD pair sticks to its mildly positive bias through the first half of the European session on Monday, albeit it lacks any follow-through buying. Spot prices remain close to over a one-year low touched last Friday and currently trade around the 0.6365-0.6370 region, up just over 0.15% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish tilt, along with China's economic woes, act as a headwind for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, expectations for a less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) favor the USD bulls and suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.

Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will slow the pace of its rate-cutting cycle amid signs that the progress in lowering inflation toward the 2% target has stalled. This, in turn, has been a key factor behind the recent rise in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield to a three-week high and validates the positive outlook for the buck. Apart from this, geopolitical risk and US-China trade war fears should benefit the safe-haven buck, warranting some caution before placing bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.

Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and opt to wait for the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps), though it could adopt a more cautious stance on cutting rates. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying policy statement, which, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair.